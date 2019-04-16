3 Original Ways to Market Your App To New Customers

The “build it and they’ll come” mentality certainly doesn’t work in the app world and putting your pretty new app on the App store and waiting for it to become the next big thing is a sure recipe for disaster. Good marketing is what will allow you to stand apart from the literal millions of other apps that are already on the market. But sometimes, you have to think outside the box if you want to make a real impact. Here are some original marketing tactics you can use to spread the word about your upcoming app.

Have a Great Team First

Before you even think about marketing though, you have to make sure that your app is properly designed. Or else, all that attention you’ll be getting from your efforts is just going to backfire.

The first thing you have to do is find a reputable team of app developers. Teams like the Melbourne app developers at Appetiser have been in the business for years and have worked with some of the biggest names in the business world – Samsung being just one of them. If you want your app to make a splash, make sure you invest in working with a professional team of app developers who know what they’re doing and will walk you through every step of the process.

Apply for App Awards

If you build a truly revolutionary app that solves a real need in the marketplace and work with a solid team, then your app might be good enough to win an award. Getting an award could get you tons of free press, exposure, downloads, and reviews. The chance of your app winning is all about how you pitch the idea behind it. What’s great is that there are tons of awards you can apply for out there, so this gives you more chances of winning at least one. Some of the awards to check out include the Appy Awards, The Webby Awards, the AppCircus Competition, and the Ericsson Application Awards.

Use App Store Optimisation

App store optimization, or ASO, takes the main principles of SEO and applies them to the App Store and Google Play. It’s mainly about adjusting keyword choices, density, and relevance in your description to get the most visibility. The optimization will also allow your site to get more visibility on mobile app search engines, which is another plus.

Get on App Review Sites

Getting your app reviewed on a reputable site is also a great way to get free publicity, provided that you get good reviews, of course. You’ll have to go around and pitch your app, however. But if you have a good quality app and a good pitch, one will eventually take your offer and review your app on their site.

Marketing your app should be a priority from the get-go, so make sure that you have a clear marketing plan in mind before you even get started. These few tips should help you make a splash in the marketplace fast while keeping your marketing budget under control.