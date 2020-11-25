5 Steps That Will Help You Manage Your Anxiety Better

Step One: Acknowledge your feelings.

Often, when we are feeling overly anxious, we will try to ignore these feelings. We will bury them deep inside so that we don’t have to deal with them and can carry on with our day. However, the more we ignore these thoughts and feelings, the stronger they will become. Therefore, you must acknowledge them. It is only through accepting anxious thoughts that you will be able to move forward.

Whenever you are feeling anxious, take a step back and ask yourself the following questions:

How am I feeling right now?

What caused me to feel this way?

What are my triggers?

What can I do to help myself right now?

How can I avoid these triggers in the future?

Step Two: Speak up and speak out.

Once you have acknowledged and come to terms with how you are feeling, it is time to speak to others about this. Whether you reach out to a friend or family member or get in touch with a therapist – speaking to others will make a huge difference. To begin with, it will help you realize that you are not alone. You are surrounded by people who love and support you no matter what. Secondly, it will help you find different ways to manage your anxiety.

Step Three: Consider alternative treatments

Anxiety is more than feeling a little nervous. It manifests itself in many physical ways too, such as shaking, irritability and chest palpitations. As a result, there are many different medications and substances you can use to help manage the symptoms of anxiety, which means it will not affect your day-to-day life.

One substance that is often used to release tension, alongside feelings of stress and anxiety is cannabis. In fact, cannabis has a range of mental health benefits and is completely safe to use – despite negative media portrayals. You can even buy weed online, meaning that it will be delivered discreetly to your door.

Step Four: Spend Time Outdoors

Another great way to help manage your anxiety is by spending some time outdoors, especially amongst nature. You don’t have to go for a long hike or strenuous run – even just a light stroll through your local park can help you feel a little better. You should try to spend time outdoors every day, even on the days when it is hard to get out of bed. Write it into your schedule so that you don’t forget – even 15 minutes a day will make a huge difference before the end of the week.

During your walk, give yourself time to process your feelings and emotions. Listen to your favourite music. Take deep breaths. Remind yourself that everything is going to be okay.

Step Five: Push yourself out of your comfort zone.

Anxiety often discourages you from trying something new, as we associate the ‘what-ifs’ of every situation with negativity. We are scared to try something in case we fail. However, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone is a great way to leave anxiety behind – as it shows you that you can do anything you set your mind too.















