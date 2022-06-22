How to Keep Your Dog Fresh on Vacation

Going on vacation is a lot of fun, but it can be hard to leave your dog behind. If you’re worried about how your dog will cope without you, don’t worry – there are plenty of ways to keep them fresh and happy while you’re away! In this article, we will discuss the best ways to keep your dog smelling great during vacation. We’ll also give you some tips for keeping them clean and healthy during the trip. So whether you’re flying or hitting the open road, read on for all the info you need to make sure your dog is ready for an adventure!

Preparation

Preparation is the key to a great-smelling dog! Start off with a groomer visitor shortly before you take off on vacation or give your dog a bath 1-2 days prior. This way you ensure, that your dog has a clean coat!

Another way to keep your dog smelling great if you have very short time, is to use a special dry shampoo for dogs. These work like a charm and don’t require any water! Just gently rub it all over your pooch’s coat, brush through it and voila! Your pup is smelling fresh & clean!

On the Road

If you’re taking a road trip with your dog, there are a few things you can do to keep them smelling fresh. First, make sure to pack plenty of wipes and dog shampoo. This way, if your dog gets dirty while on the road, you can quickly clean them up. It’s also a good idea to bring along some dog perfume. This way, if your dog starts to smell a little funky, you can spritz them with a fresh scent.

In the Air

Flying with your dog can be a bit tricky, but there are some things you can do to make it easier. First, make sure to pack dog shampoo and wipes in your carry-on bag. This way, if your dog gets dirty or smelly during the flight, you can quickly clean them up. It’s also a good idea to bring along some dog perfume. This way, if your dog starts to smell a little funky, you can spritz them with a fresh scent.

At Your Destination

One of the best ways to keep your dog smelling fresh on vacation is to use dog perfume. This can be sprayed on their coat before you leave, and it will help to mask any smells that might occur while you’re away. Dog perfume comes in a variety of scents, so you can choose one that suits your dog’s personality.

If you are dog is allergic to perfumes, don’t worry- there are many dog-safe essential oils with pleasant scents. You can ask your groomer to include one of these in the bath or brush it into the coat after the bath.

Dog perfumes are a great product to reapply, while at the airport or before leaving the house, spritz your dog 2-3h before going on the flight or in the car.

Water and snacks – always!

Regardless of your dog’s smell, their well-being is at the core. Travelling is always stressful for our little friends, so you need to ensure as much comfort, love & support as you can!

If you decide to travel with your pup, always take care & pack water and snacks! You should also take care having some portable feeders for your pup.

As a small tip, always pack more than you know you need, as you never know when the flight will be delayed or your car stops in the middle of the road.

Final thoughts

Vacationing with your dog can be a great experience, but it’s important to be prepared. By following these tips, you can ensure that your dog will stay fresh and smelling great during the trip! So pack your bags and hit the road – your dog is ready for an adventure!