How To Get Your Health Back On Track After A Tough 2020

2020 has been a year like no other any of us have seen. A global pandemic on such a scale hasn’t been seen in a long time and many of us have had to completely uproot our lives to stay safe and protect others.

Sadly, with it the pandemic has brought problems for every aspect of life. From losing jobs to having to stay at home; it has caused havoc for our lives and shows no sign of letting up soon.

If you have been at home for the last 8 months and have been feeling tired both mentally and physically – a change in habits is needed for the new year. If you have spent time at home it is likely that your healthy routine has gone out of the window – and this will only lead to you feeling worse. Today we want to talk about how you can try and overhaul your health in the new year even if we are still at home – and how to bring some good habits back into your life.

Quit smoking

Smoking is a habit that a lot of us pick up in our teen years and this can carry through to adulthood. In times of stress such as the pandemic, smoking is likely to be even harder to resist and you might feel like you have fallen back into bad habits during lockdown. Make a pact with yourself now to try and quit smoking in the new year. Get rid of your cigarettes and start trying to live a life with clear lungs in 2021.

Try a new hobby

One of the things that can impact your mental health positively in the new year is trying a new hobby. If you have been doing the same thing every single day during lockdown you might have dug yourself into a hole you can’t get out of. Struggling with the repetitiveness of life is a real thing, and the best way to remedy it is to make a change. Take some time this month to try out a new hobby such as painting or cooking – and change up your routine. Even an hour every day will make the world of difference and can do wonders for your mental health.

Practice meditation

Meditation is not only a practice of relaxation – it is also a way to help you get a better night’s sleep. If you have found yourself feeling tired during the day but unable to sleep at night recently, it is a good idea for you to start practicing meditation to aid your sleep. Meditating even for 5-10 minutes before bed is a way to relax the whole body and will allow you to rest fully in sleep and wake up with more energy the next day.

Take time off drinking

Drinking alcohol is one of those habits that creeps up on your slowly and when you least expect it. We all know how easy it is to sit at home during the week and have a little tipple; but before you know it you might be drinking every day just to relax and this isn’t the best way forward. Make a fresh start in 2021 and get support from a centre such as Enterhealth Ranch to kick that alcohol habit and be healthier overall.

Eat a new food every month

When trying to build a better and healthier lifestyle for yourself in the new year, one thing to consider is diet. Whether your diet is already healthy or not, you might get bored with the same old meals each week and it can lead to being stuck in a rut. To avoid this, consider trying one new food every month. It could be a recipe such as Jerk Chicken, an ingredient like artichoke, or a cuisine such as Chinese. Making small changes to your palette will open your eyes to more in the food world and will also encourage you to be healthier when eating.

Up those greens

Greens such as spinach, lettuce, broccoli and peas are important for your diet, and you should make sure to eat more of them in the new year for better skin and a leaner body. Greens are brilliant for digestion and help keep you lean and fit, and you should try to put some on your plate every single day. Consider wilted spinach and bacon at breakfast, a chicken salad at lunch, and a roast meat with greens and potato for dinner. Adding just a small portion of greens to your plate will make you healthier overall.

Avoid takeaways by cooking batches

It is so easy to get into the habit of ordering a takeaway; and sometimes you’ll have those nights where neither of you know what to cook and you simply order something to save time. However, a simple way to stop this need is to cook batches of healthy meals. A big pan of chilli, a curry, or pasta bakes are great frozen and will give you easy meals to choose from on a day where you just can’t decide.

Have someone hold you accountable

It can be difficult to make real change to your life and many of us often struggle. However, if you want to make a real change in the new year it is a good idea to get someone to hold you accountable for your actions. Have a family member or a friend reminding you to workout or eat healthy, and this will help you take control when you are struggling with motivation.

Connect more with friends

Speaking of friends – it is all too easy to get carried away during your adult life and not find time to connect with friends. Friends can make a big impact on your mental health and it is important for you to take the time to see them and speak to them. Arrange a zoom call or a get together now and again and stay in touch. Friends are an important part of life and you need them to keep you happy.















