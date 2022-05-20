How to Find Your Perfect Virtual Or In-Person Mentor

If climbing the corporate ladder is something you seek guidance in then you might want to start with finding the right mentor. But you may be thinking, how do I find a mentor? And how do I begin that relationship?

Finding a mentor is a simple process that takes a bit of time and self-reflection.

Here is some advice from career experts and coaches on how to approach and start a virtual and in-person mentorship.

Define why you want a mentor

“Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction.” -John Crosby

Discovering you’re why is more than wanting someone to help you get a promotion. Mentorship is a relationship that can have lasting benefits for years to come. It is a multi-layered relationship that serves many purposes.

Besides supporting career growth, a mentor can serve as your advocate and help you navigate through different challenges in the workplace. They can offer support when you feel overwhelmed and defeated.

Once you know why you can start thinking about the who.

How to choose your ideal mentor

Choosing a mentor goes beyond selecting someone you admire. According to an article on Indeed.com, they suggest choosing a mentor that shares similar values and someone who has achieved the specific goals you are aiming for. Some more questions you can ask yourself in your pursuit are:

*What are you hoping to gain from the mentorship?

*How long would you like the mentorship to last and how often would you like to meet with your mentor?

*What kind of communication style works best for you?

If someone is coming to mind, great. If not, don’t rush this process. Having clarity first will help you through the next step which is finding a mentor.

How to find your ideal mentor

Workplace

Here’s the trick, you don’t have to limit yourself by finding someone that works in your department or even a superior. You can expand your search for people that work on a different team, in a different location, and even someone that is your peer.

Your network

Think about people you’ve met at conferences, business events, and other professional settings. If your network is rather small, going to meetups, webinars, and networking events is a great way to grow your professional connections.

Friends and Family

You don’t have to ask your personal friends or family members to be your mentor but instead, tap into their networks. Let them know what type of mentor you’re looking for and see if they can lead you to someone.

Online mentoring companies

Many online companies support professionals in obtaining a mentor. These companies include Mentorloop, MentorCruise, Power to Fly and Clarity.

Online

The internet is a great connector. Using social media such as LinkedIn, Facebook groups, and YouTube is a great way to cross virtual paths with a potential mentor.

How to approach your ideal mentor

Here are three important things to remember when approaching your potential mentor:

Do your research

Try to learn as much as you can before reaching out to them. Knowing more than where they graduated from college can help break the ice. You can begin by asking your potential mentor to meet you for a 20-minute coffee meeting either online or in person. You can use this time to ask them questions about how they changed from one position to another. Or their experience working in certain companies.

Reach out with compassion

Sending an email asking them to be your mentor can come off-dry and uninteresting. Share with them not only what you hope to get out of the mentorship but how the mentoring can benefit them as well.

Approach more than one mentor

Everyone is busy. If the first person you reach out to isn’t able to commit, don’t be discouraged. Continue reaching out to other potentials until you find your match.

Bonus pro tips:

Find more than one mentor: It’s recommended to have five different mentors. Each one serves a different purpose.

Create your mentor: If at the moment, there isn’t anyone in your life that can fill the mentor role, you can create your mentor. You can do this by following people you admire. For instance, many successful women such as Ursula Burns the first female SEO of a Fortune 500 company, have many articles written about them. As well as interviews and speeches. Listen to all their talks. Read publications they are mentioned in. Sign up for their email list. Join their programs. You can create an indirect mentorship with them.

All in all, there is no excuse for not having a mentor.









