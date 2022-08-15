How To Find The Right Style Of Bra For You

Walking into the lingerie section of a department store can be incredibly overwhelming, especially if you just stopped by to replace an everyday bra that’s become a little too worn. The underwear market is full of bras for everybody, but how are you supposed to know which style of bra is right for you?

This blog will give you a rundown on some of the types of bras that are available and what situations they’re best for. Don’t worry if you need more than one type, most women will have a collection of bras to suit various occasions in their life.

Full cup bra

If coverage is what you’re looking for, a full cup bra is your best option. These bras provide a lot of support, making them a firm favorite of women who like to feel secure. They might not be suitable for wearing with lower-cut tops and dresses, but they’re a great go-to for everyday wear and they suit almost every woman’s body shape.

Balcony bra

Have a low-cut top or sweetheart neckline dress you just can’t find a bra for? The balcony bra doesn’t come up as high and should stay hidden while providing enough support to help you feel confident. This bra also has wider straps, so you shouldn’t see them poking out from your sleeves.

Plunge bra

If your low-cut top has more of a V-neck shape rather than a square, a plunge bra could work better than a balcony. As the name suggests, the plunge bra has a deeper cut in the middle, which can also provide additional cleavage.

Sports bra

Ordinary bras just don’t provide the support you need when you’re running or doing a workout. In these instances, it’s best to opt for a low, medium, or high-impact sports bra depending on the kind of exercise you’re doing. Sports bras are usually non-wired and are made of sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry.

Minimizer bra

Sometimes button-down shirts will have a gap at the fastening if they don’t perfectly fit your chest. If you want to look smart for work and the gap in your shirt is bothering you, consider a minimizer bra which will reduce the appearance of your cup size by one to two sizes. This can help you to achieve a smoother silhouette that’s more streamlined. Some minimizer bras are more comfortable than others, but most women prefer not to wear one as their everyday bra.

T-shirt bra

Want to achieve a smooth, seam-free look when wearing a T-shirt or sheer top? T-shirt bras are often made with molded cups that sit close to your skin, preventing any bulging or lines. They’re typically very comfortable and come in both wired and non-wired styles.

A common mistake many women make with T-shirt bras is buying a white bra to wear under a white T-shirt. With this method, you’ll still be able to see the bra showing through the fabric if it’s somewhat sheer. Instead, buy a bra that matches your skin tone for an invisible finish.