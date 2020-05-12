If you’re unsure of where your career is taking you or what you should do next, you’re not alone. There’s nothing unusual about being unsure about your career or doubting the path you’re on. Taking an active role in shaping the direction of your career and where you take it next is the best way to remedy those kinds of feelings.

So, what’s the next step in your career going to be? It’s a big question and there are a few things you should think about in order to find an answer to that question that you can feel happy and comfortable with. Here are some of the steps you might want to take next as you look to take control over your career progression.

Learn More About Your Industry

If you want to make progress within your current role or job niche, it makes sense to learn more about your industry and how it all operates. Not only will this provide you with the kind of insight and knowledge that employers are looking for but it’ll also help you understand how to climb the ladder and get to where you want to be. It’s always important to be informed so if there are things you don’t currently understand, do some digging and some research to find out where you need to be.

Bring Your Passions and Your Profession Together

When you’re able to bring together your passion for the kind of work you do with the actual professional work itself, you’ll start to approach your job in a whole new way. There’s nothing wrong with showing your passion and bringing that into your daily work. In fact, it can be the ideal way to approach the job you do. Think about how you might do this and what it might mean for you. It could be the perfect way for you to reignite that spark once more.

Master Your Current Role Before Looking for the Next One

It’s not uncommon for us to be always looking up and thinking about what comes next. But when we’re always chasing that next promotion or that next job, it becomes very easy to miss what really matters. You should first be focused on doing your job well each and every day. It should always be your aim to master the job you’re doing before you start thinking about where your next step up might be. This will also help you to progress faster anyway.

Finding a Program to Help Progress Your Career

One example of a next step that might help you to progress in your career is finding a program or course that results in you obtaining a new qualification. You can find the best nurse practitioner program and take a step up if that’s the career you’re in. And there’s an equivalent in just about every niche out there. It’s often the case that you can’t make a step up in your career if you don’t have qualifications to back up your skills, depending on what your job is.

Find Out What You’re Really Good At

For many of us, we don’t really stop to think about what we’re actually good at when we’re working away each day. It’s a classic example of not seeing the woods for the trees. But only when you stop to really think about what you’re good at and where your skills lie will you be able to get the most of your career and progress in the way that’s best suited and most fulfilling for you. Stop to think about these things once in a while.

And Be Aware of What You Hate About Your Job

As well as thinking about what you’re good at and what you enjoy about your job, you should also give some thought to the aspects of your job that you really don’t like. We all have things we don’t enjoy and by thinking about this and understanding it better, you should be able to forge your own way better and get to where you want to be with your job. It’s definitely something that’s worth thinking about as you move forward.

Look Beyond Money as an End Goal

We all need end goals in our career. It’s good to know where you’re going and where you ultimately want to be. But what’s not a great idea is thinking about your career progression in terms of money. Earning more is great, sure. But it doesn’t really change how you feel about your job and work. It can’t really make you feel more fulfilled in your job. Those are the things that really matter most so when you’re planning ahead and thinking about your career end goals, you should look past money to a certain extent.

Don’t Let Career Possibilities and Decisions Overwhelm You

It’s a good idea for your career to focus on what works for you; that’s important in the world of business. However, if you’re not entirely sure what you want from your career and things aren’t clear for you, you should relax. These realizations will eventually come to you and it’ll all work out in the end. You certainly shouldn’t allow yourself to feel overwhelmed by possibilities and decisions that might lie ahead of you in your career.

Don’t Rush Into Anything

Finally and perhaps most importantly in your career, you need to make sure you don’t rush into anything. When you rush decisions regarding your career’s next steps, you simply put yourself in a difficult position and you may even end up with big regrets later, which is obviously not what you want to happen. Take your time, base your decisions on good judgement and information and don’t feel as if you need to be rushed into something that’s simply not right for you going forwards.

Deciding on what the next step in your career should be is never easy, but hopefully the tips, ideas and guidance outlined above will help you make a more informed decision. Whatever your next step is, make sure it’s in line with your long-term goals and helps you get to where you ultimately want to be.

GET BAUCE ADVICE DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX We only roll with all-stars. Subscribe to our mailing list for info on new content, BAUCE events and premium offerings that will help you become a self-made woman. We don't do spam, sis. Name Name Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.