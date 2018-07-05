Need To De-Stress? Here Are 3 Things In Your Life You Need To Re-Assess

Everyone has acute periods in their life when everything under the sun seems to become burdensome, highly pressurized and all too much. The stress we can find ourselves in can be all-consuming and negatively impact on all aspects of our lives. While we may not be able to control the causes of stress, we can definitely take charge of how we manage these stressful situations. Whether it’s a particularly overbearing boss at work, a relationship struggle or simply not having enough hours in the day, you can arm yourself with tools to fight back. Take a look at how you can re-evaluate your lifestyle choices to help you de-stress.

Work

If you are one of the many millions of people who sit at a desk for eight hours a day but seemingly gets very little impactful work done because of photocopier ink problems, printer paper jams, and incessant interruptions, life in the office can make you feel well and truly stuck in a rut. You need to be proactive and work out if you want to stay in this environment or move on. Wallowing will not do you any good. Instead, consider enrolling on a course like an online MBA degree and study in your spare time. By enhancing your skill set, you can empower yourself to move on, work on some job applications and find yourself a new position. You may even be able to aim for a promotion and take another leap or two up the career ladder.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness isn’t all incense sticks, chanting, and deadlocked individuals. While meditation was once the realm of the yogis, this fresh new way of thinking is now becoming more mainstream. Doctors even prescribe mindfulness to patients who are struggling with anxiety and stress. By refocusing your mind, being accepting of a problem and living more in the present, you can relinquish some of the worries about the future that accompany stressful situations. Coupling this with a spot of yoga now and then, relaxing your mind and learning some soothing breathing techniques can help you manage stress in a much more effective way.

Do Something New

Sometimes stress can be caused by monotony, and you simply need to find something that will break the mundaneness. You may want to kick all hell out of a pad in the MMA ring, you might want to hit a few balls and the driving range, or you might want to focus your mind toward learning to play an instrument or mastering a foreign language. Whatever it is you choose to do, you need to allow time for this pastime throughout your working week. Something to look forward to on the horizon can help take your mind off immediate stress and allow you to reclaim a more positive frame of mind.

While the stress in your life may show no sign of abating, you can still bring all of your strategies to the table to limit its impact on your life. Follow this guide, and you will become a master of the art of de-stressing.