How to Choose the Perfect Quilt Cover for Your Bedroom

If you think about it, choosing the perfect quilt cover for your bedroom can save you a lot of money and time in replacing them. Especially if suddenly you get uncomfortable or have allergies to those quilts, it’s going to cost more for such a replacement.

Investing in high-quality quilt covers is an investment that will let you indulge yourself in resting, for rest is as important as productivity. Plus, they last longer than low-cost ones! So here are some things to consider when choosing what kind of quilt coverings suit you best.

What is a Quilt Cover?

A quilt cover essentially goes over your duvet or quilt. It provides protection and style and is sometimes the most prominent item of your bed set. Consider it a large pillowcase for your duvet.

Look For The Right Size

There is a standard size for bed sheets, mattresses, and quilt covers. So you should look for the one that matches the size of your bed or mattress.

Here are the following standard sizes:

Single

Double

Queen

King

Super King

There are just beds that are customized in terms of size. So you might want to get their measurements first and also see if the shop can accommodate that size or get the ones that are nearest to that customized size.

Get the right quilt cover size for your bed because of its functionality. But if you’re into the aesthetics of your room, one tip is to get a larger quilt size. As a result, your bed would look larger and more luxurious.

For example, for king-sized mattresses, you may get super king quilt covers for your bedroom.

Color And Style Should Complement Your Bedroom

Your bedroom may be following a certain style, theme, or aesthetic, or it’s in colors where the furniture and wall colors complement each other. Of course, it would be best to stick to your bedroom’s color palettes when looking for your quilt covers.

Colors such as blue and green, pastel colors such as mint and lilac, or neutrals such as white and beige are preferable to make you calm and relaxed.

Generally, the quilt cover patterns should follow the theme of your bedroom, but you can also look for patterns that add accents to the bed or the whole room.

Inspect the Material Used

More than its color and style, quality can be seen in the material used in the quilt cover, as it will also affect your comfort.

Here are the common materials used in quilt covers:

Cotton – is made from 100% cotton and is soft and breathable

Linen – made from 100% linen, breathable, and hypoallergenic

Silk – less resistance, soft, smooth, hypoallergenic, and mold resistant

Organic cotton – free from pesticides or harmful chemicals and eco-friendly

Bamboo cotton – made from bamboo fiber, 40% more absorbent than organic cotton, antibacterial, soft, and UV protectant

Other Features You Might Want To Consider

There are other features besides the quality of the quilt cover, such as its:

Maintenance – the whole process of cleaning the storing it for another use

Color-safe of the fabric – ask, read or research further if the fabric colors will not fade and bled to other fabrics in the laundry

Thread count – higher thread count does not always mean better quality as the manufacturers may be using 3-ply threads to increase the thread count

Lightweightness – having more ease and less weight on your body

Get The Quilt Cover With The Best Deal

If you have a budget or want a high-quality quilt cover for a much lower price, you can always check if they’re on a discount or offer each day. Additionally, you can also check their clearance sale, buy one get one deal, and get it while supplies last.