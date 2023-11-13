How To Beat An Afternoon Slump At Work

We’ve all been there before. The clock says 2:00 PM and you’re wondering where all the energy from your 9:00 AM coffee went. You have a couple more hours in the day to get work done, but your brain has become foggy and you are thinking more about taking a nap than finishing the last few slides of your presentation. Sis, it’s time to snap out of it.

Science has proved that mornings can be a better time for productivity since our brains are well-rested and we tend to be less distracted. This motivation can disappear in the afternoon due to a natural dip in energy due to our circadian rhythm, your body’s internal clock.

Regardless, this is no excuse to fall asleep while on the clock, especially when there are deadlines to meet and work to be done. Thankfully, there are some natural ways you can bio-hack your body and mind to keep you more alert in the afternoon and finish off your workday feeling accomplished.

Eat a Light Lunch

Do you tend to feel more sluggish after your lunch break than replenished? One reason you feel this way could be eating foods that are weighing you down rather than giving you the essential energy your body needs. It has been proven that eating foods with high carbohydrates or fat content can make you feel more tired after eating. Try to avoid these heavy and greasy foods during lunch and opt for lighter, nourishing foods like salads and lean protein.

Incorporate Light Movement in Your Day

Sitting at a desk and staring at a screen for 8-hours or more is bound to have your body feeling drained. To give your mind and body a boost, indulge in some light exercise, preferably outside. This could be as simple as taking a 10-minute walk or doing a brief yoga sequence. The movement will get your blood flowing while the natural light exposure increases your vitamin D intake, which can ultimately increase your wakefulness.

Meditate

By the afternoon on a workday, your brain might be overstimulated, making it hard to focus. Take a mental break by doing a short meditation. Meditation can not only help you clear your mind for better focus, but it can also improve your mood and overall mental cognition. If you are one of those people who have a hard time practicing meditation on your own, start with a simple guided meditation on YouTube or a meditation app such as Headspace or Simple Habit.

Give Your Afternoon a Soundtrack

Listening to music can be an instant mood booster due to the dopamine your brain releases when you hear your favorite songs. To get you through the last part of the day, play some of your favorite jams in the background of your workflow. If you find the lyrics too distracting, you can opt for some high-energy instrumental music for the same effect.

Get Your Essential Vitamins

Your energy levels could be staggering throughout the day because your body is not getting enough essential vitamins. Maintaining a healthy diet is the best way to naturally get the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function. But sometimes diets can fall short and you don’t get everything your body needs. Fill the gaps by taking daily essential vitamins. B vitamins, especially B12, can keep you alert and awake by transforming the food you eat into cellular energy. Other supplements such as Ashwagandha, Iron, Vitamin D, and CoQ10 can aid in energy production as well. Keep in mind that you should always consult with your doctor first before starting a new supplement.

Regulate Your Sleep Cycle

The root cause of your afternoon fatigue could simply be not getting enough sleep at night. Not getting enough hours of sleep can cause you to rack up sleep debt, or the amount of hours you owe your body to sleep. This can cost us in the long run, leaving us drained by the middle of the day. The best way to regulate your sleep cycle is to get at least 8 hours of sleep a day and maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

It’s normal to feel a little fatigued in the afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the last half of your day has to be any less productive. Sometimes your fatigue can be solved by lifestyle changes such as your diet or sleep schedule. Other times, you might just need a small mental boost to get your focus realigned. Try implementing these practices and see what gives you the power to get through your afternoon slump.