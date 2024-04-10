Working remotely or from home has its perks, but despite what people may believe, not all remote workers spend their days taking meetings from the beach. When you have the privilege of working from home or taking your work with you wherever you go, it can actually be difficult to disconnect and separate work from personal life. In fact, global workplace burnout statistics indicate that “61% of remote workers now find it more difficult to “unplug” from work during off-hours.” Being productive, achieving goals, and getting to the bag is important, but not at the expense of your holistic well-being.

As we work hard to create our dream life, we should not postpone moments of rest, taking care of our well-being, and enjoying the fruits of our labor. This involves working in a way that is sustainable and beneficial to our overall quality of life. With the demands of work, family, and our personal needs, the lines can get blurred as a remote worker, and balancing it all can seem nearly impossible. Keep reading for six simple yet effective ways to strike a balance between productivity and wellness while working from home or remotely.

1. Elevate your workspace

Elevating your workspace can significantly improve your productivity, concentration, and overall peace while completing tasks throughout the working day. This doesn’t necessarily require an expensive home office makeover. It can be as simple as lighting a candle near your desk, listening to your favorite playlist or podcast in the background (Brown Table Talk podcast is a personal fave!), or opening the curtains to bring in some natural light. These subtle adjustments can make all the difference in how you feel when working from home.

You may even consider switching up where you work. A change of scenery can be refreshing, and you may even find that you are more focused in some environments than others. Choosing where and how you work is the beauty of this flexible working model. For example, coffee shops and coworking spaces are great alternatives to the traditional office setting. Coworking spaces are shared offices for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and other types of remote workers, allowing the opportunity for connection and inspiration.

2. Prioritize taking breaks

Sacrificing lunch breaks and working long hours to stay productive is way too common, despite the potential for exhaustion and self-neglect. According to Tork, approximately 40% of workers occasionally, rarely, or never take breaks throughout the working day. The data further suggests that employees often feel guilty for taking a break.

The DeskTime app found that “the most productive workers engage in job-related tasks for 52 minutes, then take a 17-minute break. That 15-to-20-minute window is productivity’s “golden hour” (or quarter-hour, as the case may be). It’s long enough for your brain to disengage and leave you feeling refreshed, but not so long that you lose focus and derail momentum on what you were doing.”

Catching up with loved ones, going for a walk, reading a book, and, of course, fueling yourself with a nutritious meal are all things that you can do to decompress before jumping back into work. Although it may seem counterproductive, breaks can help you return to work feeling refreshed and motivated to finish the day strong.

3. Time-block your calendar

In addition to your to-do list, time-blocking your calendar to focus on one task at a time can improve concentration. For instance, you may block your calendar from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to clean up your inbox and respond to emails. After a few meetings, you may have your calendar blocked from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to work on a report. Go ahead and throw in a time block for your break while you’re at it. While we all have moments where we need to quickly shift our focus from one task to another, time blocking is an effective time management tool to help you gain better control of your day and prevent unnecessary distractions.

4. Leverage productivity applications

Some productivity strategies can be cumbersome or easier said than done. That’s why leveraging technology is the way to go. Just like there are apps for managing your money, there are also apps for managing your time and productivity. Juggling multiple priorities, including your well-being, can feel like an impossible balancing act, but it is possible with a little help from technology. Apps like Structured and Todoist have various features for creating reminders, integrations, recurring due dates, tracking tasks, and even time-blocking to help you stay on top of everything.

5. Set a logout time

It’s easy to lose track of time while working. Before you know it, it’s 10 p.m. and you’re wrapping up just one last task, but you said that three hours ago. Overworking and neglecting your physical, mental, and emotional wellness is a pathway to burnout. This is why it is crucial to set boundaries and know when to log out. It can be particularly challenging when you’re running your own business or leading an important project, but think of it this way: to be the best entrepreneur, leader, or contributor that you can be, you need to decompress, recharge, and spend time pouring into yourself. Set an alarm to establish a cut-off time to maintain work-life harmony. Maybe even consider setting an alert 15 or 30 minutes earlier to serve as your cue to start wrapping things up.

6. Make the most of your time away from work

Believe it or not, there is much more to life and to you as a person than the work you produce. Your worth and your value are not based on how much you can get done in a day without taking breaks or setting clear boundaries for yourself. Once you conclude your workday, make the most of that time away from work. Fully disconnect, spend time with people you love, sign up for classes that bring joy to your inner child, and most importantly, rest. By making the most of your time away from work, you can then show up more balanced and present.