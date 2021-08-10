How To Avoid Overspending On Summertime Cooling Costs

Summer can be a fantastic time to engage in outdoor recreation, reconnect with loved ones and take some time away from the office. As such, there’s little wonder as to why so many of us spend the rest of the year eagerly anticipating summer’s eventual return. However, for those of us who reside in areas that are prone to extreme heat, summertime cooling costs tend to bleed us dry financially. While highly effective, central AC systems can cost a small fortune to run all summer long – to say nothing of the impact they have on our carbon footprint. So, if dramatically reduced cooling costs sound like an attractive proposition, consider putting the following pointers into practice this summer.

Take AC Maintenance Seriously

A central air conditioning system is a complex, fine-tuned machine. Even though many of us seldom stop to think about the inner workings of our AC systems, staying on top of AC maintenance can be a boon to your money-saving efforts. With this in mind, commit to having your air conditioning system serviced at least once a year. Annual service visits will help ensure that the system stays clean and that any emerging problems are dealt with in an expedient fashion. This will ultimately serve to prolong the life of the system and help it operate at peak efficiency.

Resolve AC Issues in a Timely Manner

No one enjoys dealing with air conditioning issues. However, the longer you allow problems to linger, the more pressing they’re liable to become – and the more money fixing them is likely to cost. That being the case, make a point of having AC issues – even seemingly inconsequential ones – addressed in a timely manner. Although this is likely to entail spending a little bit of money, it’s far better to spend a little now than part with a king’s ransom down the line.

Take Advantage of Overnight Cooldowns

In many areas, the sun going down facilitates the emergence of cooler temperatures. So, if your locale experiences notable cooldowns during the overnight hours, you’d do well to use this to your advantage. Opening up some windows and letting your ceiling fans distribute naturally cool air throughout your residence will give your AC a much-needed break and help you save big on utility costs. Of course, for this measure to be maximally effective, you’ll need to add high-quality ceiling fans to your summertime cooling arsenal.

Invest in High-Quality Ceiling Fans

If high-quality ceiling fans are absent from your summertime cooling apparatus, there’s no time like the present to correct this mistake. Dependable ceiling fans can aid your home cooling efforts in a number of ways. Firstly, good ceiling fans can help make your AC system’s job easier by efficiently distributing the cool air it produces throughout your entire house. (This is one of the reasons every area of your home should be outfitted with a reliable ceiling fan.) Furthermore, you can imbue your ceiling fans with the ability to produce downward-flowing cool breezes by adjusting their blades to spin counterclockwise.

Adding to their convenience, ceiling fans are available in a vast assortment of styles and sizes. For example, if you’re not a fan of having to get out a stepladder to manually adjust the settings on your fans, just limit your options to ceiling fans with remote control.

Cook Outside

Oven use can add a fair amount of heat to your kitchen and the surrounding area. Oven-based heat is liable to be felt particularly hard in smaller residences. You can deal with this problem effectively by limiting oven use throughout the summer months, particularly during the daylight hours. Furthermore, when you do use your oven, take care to turn on your kitchen exhaust fan. You can also use this as an opportunity to hone your skills on the grill and experiment with oven-free summer recipes.

There are countless good things to be said about summertime. Consistently agreeable weather, favorable travel conditions and vacation time are just a few of the factors that make summer most people’s preferred season. Still, if there’s one downside to this magical time of year, it’s unreasonable cooling costs. Maintaining comfortable indoor temps throughout the summer months can cost a small fortune and take money away from more enjoyable summertime pursuits. Homeowners who are ready to reduce their summer cooling costs should take the previously discussed measures to heart.



















