How To Add Extra Style And Pizzazz To Your Kitchen

A kitchen remodel is one of the most commonly undertaken home improvement projects of 2022. With pandemic restrictions easing up, many people are looking forward to hosting friends and family in their homes again. Tired and dated kitchens are out and adding some ‘wow’ factor is in!

Below, we will discuss some fantastic strategies for breathing new life into your tired kitchen space. More importantly, all of these projects are easily completed even with a tight budget!

Replacing Cabinets

Brand new kitchen cabinets in a unique or unexpected pop of color offer an exciting way to update an otherwise drab space. Consider giving your kitchen a new lease on life by mixing and matching cabinets or experimenting with different textures.

Kitchen cabinets are forced to take the brunt of daily wear and tear from homeowners. As such, they often show signs of use prematurely. Updating your cabinets with new ones is a great way to enhance your space and to make it feel new again. Plus, there are so many options regardless of your allotted budget.

Opt For Laminate Countertops

Sure, quartz and marble are two of the most highly sought-after countertops, but they’re also the most expensive. In recent years, the rising trend of opting for laminate countertops has slowly gained in popularity.

There are dozens of textures, finishes, and colors that you can choose from to find laminate countertops that complement your cabinets well. Since kitchens undoubtedly see some of the heaviest wear and tear in a home, it is crucial to choose work surfaces that resist scratches, dents or damage. Fortunately, laminate is a very hard wearing material that doesn’t have problems with moisture and can last for many years with proper care.

Modern Flooring

Since the kitchen sees a lot of footfall it is important that the flooring is easy to maintain and clean. If your kitchen floor is showing signs of wear and tear, new kitchen flooring will lift the entire room. Choose materials that are forgiving when the inevitable kitchen spills occur and stylish.

Install New Lighting Fixtures

Having the right lighting in your kitchen can really help deliver on the wow factor. From making your workspace more useful to giving ambiance to your space, lighting fixtures are both a functional and aesthetically pleasing addition to the kitchen.

Many homeowners opt for LED lighting as it lasts much longer than traditional lighting options and also delivers on energy efficiency. Though the upfront installation costs are slightly more expensive, they yield a better return on investment in the long haul. For example, stunning pendant lights can make your kitchen look elegant while having dimmer switches installed will allow you to adjust the strength of the lighting based on your needs.

Add A Kitchen Island

Whether big or small, any kitchen can benefit from the addition of a kitchen island. It helps make the space more cohesive while also adding more work surfaces for culinary prep. Additionally, the right kitchen island can also serve as a stylish focal point in your favorite place to gather.

A kitchen island made from natural stone can help make the kitchen feel larger while also adding extra space for entertaining guests. It is also a great way to improve the flow of the room and guide people to a common place where they can congregate.

Go For Open Shelving

If you have a smaller kitchen, you can avoid the cluttered feeling by choosing open shelving instead of closed cabinets. Plus, open shelving offers a great way to show off your collections such as your cookbooks, cooking utensils or dishware.

Open shelving also allows you to get truly creative with its placement. You can also play around with color. For example, you can opt for white shelving to add the feeling of space or choose a color to contrast directly against your cabinets. Another great aspect of adding open shelving to your kitchen is its versatility to look good anywhere. From directly underneath countertops to right beneath the ceiling, placement is also a great outlet for creativity.

Try Fresh Paint

Perhaps the easiest and most effective way to pack that wow factor into your kitchen is to opt for fresh paint. A dark color looks great to offset oak cabinets. For darker or more regal cabinets, try a unique light or bright paint color.

When selecting the ideal paint color, do make sure it plays well with the rest of your house and the quality is top notch. The paint should resist moisture as well as cooking grease and oil spills. Semi-gloss and satin textures are perfect for kitchens that have an imperfect wall in need of camouflage.