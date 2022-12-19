How This 28-Year-Old Made $11M From Founding Her Own E-Commerce Academy

Check this out. 28, multimillionaire, Founder of Wealthy College Kid; an academy school that teaches men and women how to make 6-7 figures monthly; currently has over 50,000 students enrolled in digital courses and grossing $11M; a social media influencer and the face of the eight-figure brand, The Boss palace doing $10.4M in 2020.

That’s not all. This BAUCE was inducted into the Forbes Next 1000 class and endorsed by Forbes Under 30.

Meet Christianna Hurt; a Florida native, who is revolutionizing the digital marketing space one step at a time. “I knew I’d always make some type of large income, I just didn’t know in what way exactly. But I always pictured being able to go places and explore freely,” she says when asked if she envisioned being this successful at a young age.

Source: Disrupt

Let’s rewind. Hurt’s journey was not always smooth. She started off on a rocky path after being fired from several jobs in 2016 and her boyfriend at the time convincing her to sign a lease she couldn’t afford. This desperate situation forced her to turn to affiliate marketing and introduced her to the world of e-commerce leading her to start WealthyCollegeKid. “I decided to start this because of the gap in the market. No one looked like me, no one was similar to me, and I felt like people weren’t trying to help people pay bills. At the end of the day, people just honestly want to make ends meet or get their feet back under them. So, I created exactly what I needed as a newbie online looking for a way to pay my rent,” she says.

This hustler mentality and sheer resilience have contributed extensively to Hurt’s success and now, she is able to share insider tips on how to build a successful e-commerce business. She says: “With e-commerce, you want to have a GREAT, not good product or sell everyday things that no one cares about where it came from or who’s it’s made by. You pick a side of the fence, stick to it, make it profitable and scale up.”

As the e-commerce industry continues to boom, it is expected that the market will become increasingly saturated. You may wonder what it takes to stand out and build an engaged online community. “As far as building a loyal customer base, you just have to make creative content and get as many eyes on it and that’s easy when you are selling something great. And a great product is one that solves a problem for others and runs out like a candle that burns out, and forces a customer to repurchase it,” she says.

It seems everything Hurt touches turns to gold as she has been able to replicate her success with WealthyCollegeKid to build her personal brand as a travel influencer. You may wonder how she manages to do it all. Hurt is quick to credit her great team and staff that help with posting and responding to emails and comments on social media. Her job she says is: “just to create as much as I can.”

She is also quick to emphasize that although her work requires her to be online most of the time, she places great importance on her personal life and has found peace with logging off sometimes and not being online.

Hurt recalls one of those personal moments: “I had a miscarriage that resulted in a c-section which changed my life forever quite honestly. I needed to put my negativity and pain into something more positive so I created just kidding kids Streetwear for infants and toddlers it means the world to me and it’s my pride and joy honestly,” she says. From this pain was birthed a children’s clothing brand which she started in 2018.

In essence, this sums up Hurt’s journey to date – making lemons from lemonade. Through every curveball life has thrown her way, she has channelled it for the greater good. Reflecting on her success, she says: “Honestly, I feel like I’m just another girl who made a ” you made your bed lie in it ” mistake like so many others, but I bounced back from it and made it something I can be proud of. This is what so many other young women can relate to.”

With visiting almost 40 countries in 2 years and a consistent business model, I’m quick to ask what the future holds for this BAUCE. “Just having a baby and being happy in my little family truthfully,” she says.

Hurt wants to let young BAUCEs know that similar success is possible for them. She affirms: “Find your lane and double down on it. Don’t let social media make you try to invest or do a million different things. Lock into what works for you and don’t take your foot off the gas.”

To find out more about Christianna Hurt, check out her Instagram page and the Wealthycollegekid on YouTube and Instagram.