Poor Oral Health Affects Your Mental Health: Here’s How

Is there a connection between oral health and mental health?

The human body is interconnected in a way that we can never imagine. The link is very hard to ignore. In various studies, people with mental health problems have reported cases of toothaches as well as other dental issues.

There is a particular belief that you need to visit a dentist three times annually for an oral exam, which entails cleaning. This is a fairly universal belief these days. For that reason, the beauty industry is quickly developing into one of the most profitable business sectors across the world. Plus, people’s obsession with acquiring that new yet attractive appearance is, of course, an additional reason why the beauty, as well as the health sector, is a billion-dollar market every other year.

And while the idea of defining a person’s beauty standards is relatively subjective, usually, the view that one’s perfect smile is an attractive trait can be universal to some extent.

For that reason and more, people have invested in their dental formulas and have also become pretty much aware of the state of their dental health.

In a report by the American Dental Society, it is evident that achieving a great smile coupled with straight teeth, is an essential aspect for your physical health. It is also very comprehensive for your mental health. Here are the top reasons why everyone must invest in perfect oral hygiene, including how it has a direct impact on the mental health of an individual.

What Happens When You Neglect Your Oral Health

In order to uphold your oral health, you need to take proper care of your dental health regularly. Of course, you really do not expect your teeth to have an appropriate alignment by ignoring your oral health. Some practices, like flossing, as well as brushing, can help you improve your dental health. People with poor mental health have poor oral hygiene. Because of the disorders as well as mental illnesses, these individuals may be unable to shift their focus on the ideal regular oral care. The kind of dental neglect in routine care may generally lead to poor dental health.

Wrong Brushing and Its Impact on Mental Health

Brushing comes with a few etiquettes. As earlier discussed, several studies have successfully concluded that there is a direct link between a person’s oral health and mental state. This implies that poor oral hygiene has a connection and impact on the mental health of an individual. And so, naturally, there are pieces of evidence regarding how the lack of proper oral care can impact the entire quality of a person’s life.

Also, naturally, you can evidently see how the same condition can cause several debilitating situations in a person’s life. In fact, there is a detailed and extensive connection between wrong brushing as well as mental health. Those who cannot maintain a regular brushing routine can develop a severe pattern of anxiety, coupled with chronic pain as well as inflammation in a person’s mouth. The same can lead to depression. People who cannot maintain a regular brushing pattern can also develop poor self-esteem. Individuals with routine mental illnesses are likely to create more issues as compared to other people. Generally, such illnesses are likely going to have a significant impact on a person’s oral and mental health. Diseases caused by a wrong brushing pattern may cause general anxiety, excessive teeth grinding, and damaged gums.

Eating Disorders

Food choices have a significant impact on general oral health. And as we mentioned earlier, people with oral health issues have issues with mental health as well.

For instance, Bulimia is a mental condition. And those who have it are likely to experience some elements of dental erosion. This is tied to the fact that when they vomit, the acidic content in the waste they emit weakens their enamel. This might lead to severe tooth decay. And in different yet unique cases, individuals who may not be in a position to meet the daily recommended dose of calcium can suffer from severe oral issues.

Dental Phobia

Dental phobia is also referred to as dental anxiety. Dental phobia is sometimes connected to the fear of doctors, or in extreme cases, the fear of needles. This is a widespread issue in several populations. The problem can also be a significant barrier to a person’s health care. This can lead to poor dental and oral hygiene. Dental anxiety can also be linked to a person’s psychological status. In a lengthy study that was conducted by the American Dental Association, it was concluded that there is a level of dental anxiety coupled with dental fear that may contribute to the mental health and state of an individual. Depression and state-trait stress are also some of the issues a person may develop in the long run.

Oral Health and Dementia

Various researches have been conducted to shed more light on the impacts of oral health to mental health; it was clear that there is a direct correlation between a person’s oral health as well as dementia. Researchers have identified a precise gum disease bacteria that might be responsible for dementia. However, until now, it is not proven whether poor dental health can lead to dementia in otherwise healthy individuals.

In the long run, however, dementia, as well as cognitive decline, is some of the risk factors for a person’s poor oral health. The same studies indicated that patients who have suboptimal oral health have always appeared to possess a viably associated risk of mental impairment.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, it is clear that the poor physical health of a person with mental health illnesses is developing individual attention. There has, however, been a slightly lesser focus on people’s oral health in general, even though this is a crucial part of everyone’s general health. Above are the associations between a person’s oral as well as mental health. And in one visible direction, the idea of getting dental treatment can lead to a phobia. That said, to maintain your oral health as well as confidence, you need to visit a cosmetic dentist to improve your smile.

