“Black women are unique,” says Carmen Jones, founder and CEO of The Black Girls Social Club. “We deserve our own space, especially since many spaces shut us out.”

Jones’s words truly represent what it’s like being a Black woman. Throughout decades, Black women have been undervalued, overshadowed, mistreated, and even harmed. Because the world can often be scary and unfair for Black women, it’s essential to have safe spaces where we can take off the pressure of being a strong Black woman and simply exist. Black women need spaces where they are loved and supported, and that’s where The Black Girls Social Club comes in.

How a girl’s night turned into something magical

Jones is also a recent Clark Atlanta University graduate with a Master’s in Public Policy. As an only child, she often made new friends and brought them home to make up for not having siblings of her own. Throughout her younger years and into adulthood, Jones has always had the unique ability to connect with others. Over the past few years, she has been able to harness her gift and utilize it as a skill to bring people together.

Being the connector that she is, one night in 2019, Jones turned a girls’ night into a memorable and healing event. The night started with girls being girls, talking, laughing, and drinking wine, but as the night went on, the girls became more vulnerable and open with each other.

By the end of the night, the girls shed tears, felt seen and connected more than they had before. Jones knew that this impactful night couldn’t be just a one-off, and they had to do it again. “ I’m a problem solver, and I knew this could solve the problem of people being lonely and needing community,” Jones shares.

This girl’s night was merely a seed that had been planted. Because of Jones’s dedication to Black women and her desire to do right by them, this random girl’s night blossomed into a social club for Black women.

What is The Black Girls Social Club

Black Girls Social Club is a place where Black women can connect face-to-face without the distraction of screens and other digital devices. The club focuses on physical, mental, and emotional well-being while bridging strong and lasting connections between Black women. Their mission is to positively impact the lives of Black women through social engagement. Their core values include community, compassion, leadership, service, and integrity.

The club started as a wine-tasting event in her friends’ recreational room at their apartment. It has grown to over 4,000 members within the last five years and consists of chapters across the United States and the globe. Jones’s motivation for creating the club was to give Black women a space where they could dust off all the expectations of society and enjoy their existence. “We needed an organization where we’re not asked to be on the front lines,” Jones explains. ” A place where we’re not asked to make the coffee or be the person that comforts people. This is our space to do whatever we want to do, whether it’s yoga, brunch, or a protest; we are the ones who get to say what we want to do.”

When asked how the club grew so fast, Jones replied with a simple answer. “Connections.” It is the friendships, relationships, and networks that Jones has cultivated that have helped to place the building blocks for the BGSC to grow and expand. “All I have to do is call up my girlfriends in New York or any state, and they’re on board because we have a rapport,” Jones shares. “It’s all about who you know and who you’ve treated well over the years.”

With clubs in Atlanta, South Korea, London, and many more places around the world, all the clubs have distinct differences but are connected by their underlying values. “Each city has its own culture; the activities are different in every city, but our mission connects them.”

Every chapter must host certain types of events, such as career and professional development, mental and physical wellness, social component, and community service.

“Growing up, community service was something I had to do in my household so that trickled down,” Jones shares. “We’ve done a lot and have worked all over the world. We’ve donated to an adult prom along with breast cancer awareness. We sent some inspiring scientists to Costa Rica to study, helped individuals navigate homelessness, and provided foster care for young children.”

Community work is a significant component of the social club, but on a personal level, the club has done so much for its members.

More than just a social club

While Jones is proud of the club’s service work, another component that brings joy to her heart is how the club has supported its members.

“We make leaders “, Jones states. “We give opportunities to women who may not have been given the opportunity”. Jones mentioned that many of their chapter leaders were terrified to lead their group. However, BGSC helped develop them into leaders inside and outside the club. Personal growth, community, and connection are some of the many things that make the BGSC unique. It’s a sacred place where Black women are loved, supported, appreciated, and accepted for who they are. Every connection is a link in an unbreakable chain of friendship.

As the club grows and expands, it continues to provide members with lasting friendships. Recently, the club started a podcast called The Friendly Black Girls Podcast, where they discuss the vast topics surrounding finding, building, losing, and maintaining friendships. And since the club comprises business owners and other professionals, it’s also a network where women can advance their skills and find jobs. As a result, hundreds of Black people have a place where they feel protected and honored for just being who they are.