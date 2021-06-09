How a Vacation with Your Dog Can Cut Your Stress in Half

Vacations are essential for the working woman. Over the course of the average workweek, you accumulate stress, anxiety, panic, and frustration that you may not even be aware of. It collects in your mind, your body, and your spirit, and it’s hard to get rid of. Now multiply that by 4 times each month, and 12 times a year.

If you don’t take regular vacations – and not just from work, you have to get away from your regular surroundings entirely – it’s not a matter of if you’ll burn out, it’s a matter of when.

Taking a vacation with your dog might seem additionally stressful, with having to work out travel and lodging arrangements that are pet-friendly. But actually, dog-friendly travel is easier than ever, especially if you manage to obtain an emotional support animal letter.

Why vacation with your dog? Traveling with your pet has many unexpected benefits that range from the emotional, to the physical, to the social. Here are some of the top reasons to travel with your dog.

Dogs Provide Natural Stress Relief

Everywhere, from hotels to bed and breakfasts, from Michelin-rated restaurants to local filling stations, and from beaches to hiking trails, they are becoming more and more pet-friendly. You don’t have to worry anymore if you’re going to find food, lodging, and recreation options that are pet-friendly. It’s only a matter of which appeals most.

Now that the logistical stress is out of the way, consider a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2018 which found that pets like dogs provide natural stress reliefas interacting with animals can decrease your cortisol levels and lower your blood pressure.

The study also found that interacting with pets can decrease loneliness, improve social support, and make you feel more positive. Bringing your dog on vacation is like bringing a permanent, mobile mood booster.

Get More Exercise, Naturally

Exercise might not be the first thing on your mind when going on vacation. But there are few things that have been shown to be as effective at lowering stress and increasing happiness as simple exercise.

Take advantage of the fact that dogs have to get exercise, or they’ll keep you up whining and barking at night. If you vacation in a beachy area, find a dog-friendly stretch of shore and go on early morning walks. Or if the beach has off-leash laws, go on a run, throwing a stick or frisbee ahead of you as you go.

You’ll find your energy, patience, and comfort all increasing along with your dog’s when you exercise together.

If You’re Vacationing With Family, Give Everyone Something to Bond Over

If you’re taking the whole family on vacation, and not just getting away for some me-time, bringing your dog is a great idea. Pets are natural bonders for family groups because they give everyone something positive to rally around.

Your kids might be at the age where all they do is bicker with one another. Or you might have a teen at the age where they roll their eyes and scoff at everything you say. But no one rolls their eyes at the family pet! Give your family a common point of agreement, and diffuse potential arguments before they even arise.

Travel Safe and Smart

There’s no better time to plan a dog-centric vacation than today. With more establishments going pet-friendly than ever, you can relax and soak in the unconditional love of your furry best friend for a few days in paradise together.



















