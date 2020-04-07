A Spot Of Bother: Finding A Natural Path Through Adult Acne

When we think of acne, most of us imagine hormone-laden teens. Sadly, while acne is often most prevalent during those tumultuous years, hitting your twenties isn’t a sure way to overcome spots for good. A look at the facts actually reveals that acne is the most common skin condition across America, with over 50 million Americans suffering, many of whom are well past their teen years.

We know this can come as a crushing blow but, if you’re nearing your thirties and still fighting breakouts, it isn’t exactly a surprise. By this point, you’ve likely spent a small fortune on the most intensive acne products you can find. What you probably don’t realize is that this could be part of the problem.

Long-term heavy acne treatments aren’t typically good news for our skin. Antibiotic-led solutions, in particular, can actually lead to imbalances in oil production, while acne products that rely on heavy chemicals can also wreak havoc.

That’s not to say, of course, that you should give up. More, you might want to consider natural remedies that at least allow your skin to heal. The question is, with so many natural acne solutions out there, how can you judge which will make a difference?

Always look at the science

Natural treatments get a bad rep but, honestly, there’s no reason they can’t work if they’re backed by science. Obviously, unfounded suggestions like putting a pair of dirty knickers over patches of acne should be taken with a pinch of salt. But, there are plenty of science-backed natural options. Most notably, cannabinoid tinctures like those offered by Every Day Optimal CBD have come to the fore recently, with studies revealing that they can prevent activity in the sebaceous glands, which is often behind acne. Equally, options like tea tree oil have been proven to fight inflammation in the body which, again, can lead to visible results. All you need to do is research, and consider why exactly a treatment could work for you.

Look for solutions that get to the root

Many natural remedies are deemed failures because they improve appearances without getting to the root of the acne itself. As such, your next point of reference should be to consider natural remedies that deal with acne’s root causes. Namely, this involves hormones, oil production, and inflammation. Again, options like CBD and tea tree oil can work here, as can simply getting on top of supplements or diet. By delving deeper than flesh appearances, these solutions could well provide long-term acne treatment with results that really do last.

Ask your doctor’s advice

As with anything medical, it’s also worth asking your doctor’s advice before using natural remedies. While they might not necessarily endorse a holistic approach, they will at least be able to give their medical opinion on natural solutions you’re considering. That means you’ll be better able to steer clear of things that truly won’t work, and focus on methods that even your doctor has advised could ultimately help you.