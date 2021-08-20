Holiday Travel Plans During A Pandemic? These Are The Safest Destinations For All Of Your Traveling

As the world works to get back to normal many people are realizing that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

With stay-at-home orders non-existent and Moderna and Pfizer helping to get the world vaccinated, many travelers are ready to explore the world again. Whether international or domestic, people are headed to the airports, bus stations, trains, you name it to see all that the world has to offer after a year plus of having the pandemic alter the lives of people across the globe. Now that summer is making its exit and the final holiday of the season is on its way, people are ready to see what the world has to offer for Labor Day.

Despite the travel situation seemingly going back to normal, it’s still vital to remain safe. If you choose to head out of town for the holiday, BAUCE has the safest destinations to visit!

Mexico

Places within the country like Los Cabos are offering on-site rapid antigen COVID-19 testing offering travelers results in less than 40 minutes across their hotels, villas, resorts, and timeshares. On top of testing, should travelers test positive and have to remain in the country, they will be allowed to quarantine in their hotel for 14 days and will not be permitted to leave until they receive a negative result.

Turkey

In Cyprus, an island located just off of the coast of Turkey, travelers can not only get breathtaking views of the country but can rest assured knowing that they have protocols in place as the world continues to navigate the pandemic. Should you contract Covid while visiting, the Cyprus government has announced that it will cover travel costs during your stay. They also have a specific amount of hospital beds in place just for travelers.

Bahamas

If you’re thinking of visiting somewhere tropical for the upcoming holiday, this island in the Bahamas may be your best bet. Several resorts on Nassau’s Paradise Island are offering free Covid-19 testing for travelers visiting the island and requiring testing before their return home. Visitors are also required to test on their fifth day of travel within the country.

Anguilla

Over the past 14 days, Anguilla has only had a total of 113 Covid-19 cases with a single report of infection. It is one of the very few international destinations with the lowest Level 1 travel advisories from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department.

Antigua and Barbuda

If you’re still on an island wave, both Antigua and Barbuda have seen a steady decline in the spread of Covid-19 since last winter. As of July 15th, they received a Level 1 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department. Officials are still asking visitors to exercise precautions when visiting the country. For visitors over the age of five, it is required that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result is administered seven days prior to flying in.

Bermuda

This is another destination scoring a Level 1 travel advisory from the CDC’s Level 1 Travel Health Notice for the British island territory. As of July 12th, this destination was cleared after they managed to make it through a spike in cases this past April. Within two weeks they’ve recorded less than 40 cases and lower than a total of 2,600 cases overall.

Bulgaria

This is one of very few European countries bringing in a Level 1 travel advisory from the State Department. Per the last CDC assessment, the country has reported 425,000 cases since the start of the pandemic with a huge downward slope in the spread of the virus since the end of March.

Romania

Just North of Bulgaria, Romania is yet another Level 1 destination for summer travelers. Per the State Department, visitors are able to exercise normal precautions with a low level of the virus within the country’s borders being reported by the CDC. Since April, they’ve seen a significant decrease in positive cases of the virus despite having report more than one million COVID-19 cases back at the start of the pandemic.

Grenada

In mid-July, the U.S State Department reported that travelers can visit Grenada under standard precautions. A low level of COVID-19 has been reported by the CDC with The Spice Isle noting only three cases between July 19 and August 1. On July 31st all travelers over the age of 13 are required to be fully vaccinated.

Dominica

Another Caribbean island has only reported a dozen COVID-19 cases since July 19th with less than 220 overall. They also are testing at Level 1 travel advisories from both the CDC and State Department. Dominica has also received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp and is open for visits from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Visitors should note that they’ll need to both submit a health questionnaire along with a negative test result for entry protocols.



















