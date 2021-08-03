Here Are The Most Popular Medical Spa Procedures



The beauty industry seems like it’s in a constant state of change, with new fad products and treatments introduced with every fresh magazine spread. These ‘popular’ medical spa procedures promise to make your skin look younger, brighter, and smoother, but next month, they’re replaced by some other new product or procedure, promising to be even better than last month’s!

So how do you know what to do?

There’s nothing wrong with trying something new. But if you want a tried and true treatment that’s been proven to work, you can choose one of these most popular medical spa procedures. They are extremely safe beauty treatments and millions of people use these treatments every year to improve the look and health of their skin.

Are the most popular medical spa treatments safe?

Each treatment discussed in this article is non-invasive or minimally invasive. That means there are no knives involved in the procedures, and they require very little or no recovery time. In fact, most of these treatments can be done on your lunch break and you can go right back to work!

Anna Ronen at Novuskin Medical Spa says that non-invasive procedures are their spa’s focus because she believes skin treatments shouldn’t just be about the final look. “MedSpas offer safe, non-surgical methods of looking and feeling your best, but actually the magic is in how your skin changes organically because of your treatments. Knives change the shape of your face or body. But science-based skincare changes the cellular structure of your skin. It makes you healthier.”

Here are seven of the most popular skincare treatments that have stood the test of time.

Microneedling

What is microneedling?

Microneedling is a minimally-invasive treatment that uses a handheld device containing very tiny needles to puncture the skin. The needles, similar to acupuncture needles, create micro-injuries in the skin. While this microscopic damage doesn’t create any serious trauma, it does trigger a healing cascade response in the skin.

For extra-effective microneedling, patients can blend it with radio frequency treatments and have what is known as RF Microneedling. The addition of radio frequency to microneedling uses specialized needles that deliver radio frequency to the skin with each micropuncture. The radio frequency amplifies the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, and creates heat below the skin which further enhances the skin tightening effects.

What concerns does microneedling address?

Typically, microneedling is used to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth acne scars and stretch marks, and improve the skin’s texture.

This is accomplished when the body’s natural repair process triggers the production of essential proteins, like collagen and elastin. This production helps the skin redevelop its natural firmness and texture, and encourages cellular renewal so the skin looks smooth and healthy.

Laser Skin Resurfacing

What is laser skin resurfacing?

Laser skin resurfacing uses extremely precise lasers to remove the top layers of your skin. The lasers used for skin resurfacing are extremely precise. This treatment is minimally-invasive as it does require some facial peeling and a time of healing. Local anesthesia may be applied to minimize pain.

Laser skin resurfacing uses extremely precise lasers to remove the top layers of your skin. The lasers used for skin resurfacing are extremely precise. This treatment is minimally-invasive as it does require some facial peeling and a time of healing. Local anesthesia may be applied to minimize pain.

New laser technology has made laser skin resurfacing safer and more effective than ever. PicoWay lasers are fractional lasers that emit pulses of light one picosecond (one trillionth of a second) in duration. This light is an intense beam that destroys the top layer of skin while sending heat below the surface, tightening collagen fibers and encouraging the body to produce more. This offers you a smooth, resurfaced look.

What concerns does laser skin resurfacing address?

Cosmetic laser med spa skin resurfacing addresses many common skin concerns such as:

Pigmentation: age spots, freckles, sun spots, Melasma, skin tone issues

Texture: rough skin, congested pores, dull skin, uneven texture

Wrinkles: fine lines, laugh lines, crows feet

Scarring: scar tissue from accidents, surgeries, acne

Chemical Peels

What are chemical peels?

A chemical peel is a form of deep exfoliation that uses topical, acidic chemicals to remove and peel away the outermost layers of the epidermis. This leaves behind fresh skin that is better prepared to absorb the beneficial ingredients in your serums and creams, and can make other treatments effective. High quality chemical peels deliver gentle, gradual results, and you should be able to see a visual difference in the look of your skin with each one.

Chemical peels can be done at home, and if you try one, make sure you start slowly and follow the instructions carefully. More powerful chemicals can be used under the supervision of an aesthetician and can often be used in conjunction with other treatments.

What concerns do chemical peels address?

Chemical peels address almost every skin concern including aging. According to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, chemical peels can improve the appearance of aging skin because the skin that is replaced is usually smoother and less wrinkled in appearance.



Chemical peels can reduce rosacea redness and couperose, lighten the look of age spots, freckles, and sun spots, and improve acne scarring. It can also help to limit breakouts, since it helps keep pores open and the face clear of bacteria and dead skin.

Microdermabrasion

What is microdermabrasion?

Microdermabrasion uses a specialized tool fitted with a diamond tip on the end. The tool is applied to the skin and the diamond tip exfoliates and resurfaces the top layers of the skin. This action removes dead skin cells, opens up pores, essentially using a sanding technique on the skin. While it’s slightly rough on skin, it’s not overly uncomfortable and is an excellent way of resurfacing the skin.

You will need to avoid the sun following your treatment and make sure you wear sunscreen while your skin heals.

What concerns does microdermabrasion address?

Microdermabrasion has been an extremely popular treatment for decades because it’s very effective at helping the skin look smooth, healthy, and free of blemishes. It’s excellent for people who struggle with acne breakouts as it opens up clogged pores and completely removes dead skin cells. This allows oil and bacteria to escape the pores for fewer pimples. It’s also excellent at minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Dermal Fillers

What are dermal fillers?

Dermal fillers are an injection treatment that are often confused with Botox and other neurotoxins. While the mode of application is similar, dermal fillers are quite different.

Dermal fillers are gel-like substances that are injected with a fine needle to add fullness to thinner areas of the skin. These injectable fluids are made from various naturally-occurring chemicals like lactic acid or hyaluronic acid. Dermal fillers are sold under various brand names like Radiesse, Juvederm, or Sculptra, and are very safe.

What concerns do dermal fillers address?

Fillers are used to smooth wrinkles, but can also be used to make certain facial features fuller and more prominent, like the lips, cheeks, or nose. These innovative new filler treatments are making a dent in the plastic surgery market as new cosmetic uses for fillers are offering temporary and minimally-invasive rhinoplasty and other services that mimic invasive facial reconstruction.

*Dermal fillers should only be injected by board certified doctors and nurses.

Most commonly, dermal fillers are used to give the lips a full, plump appearance. The results last anywhere from 3 months to 2 years depending on the type of filler used and the area treated.

CoolSculpting

What is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is a brand name for a machine that helps remove excess fat cells from the body. Like the name implies, it’s a body treatment that uses extreme cold to freeze the cells until they undergo cell death. When cells are brought to a certain low temperature, they will no longer be able to sustain life. The cells will collapse and the body will wash them away.



Our bodies have a constant number of fat cells. Contrary to common belief, we don’t gain and lose fat cells. Our fat cells simply expand and shrink based on our lifestyle and diet. However, the displacement of fat cells throughout our bodies varies from person to person. While some people may have fewer fat cells, others may have more, and still other people may have a disproportionate number in certain areas of their body, causing ‘stubborn fat’ that can’t be reduced without external intervention.

What concerns does CoolSculpting address?

CoolSculpting and treatments like it (that either freeze or melt away fat) are effective on diet and exercise resistant fat cells. These treatments aren’t meant to be an alternative to weight loss, but are designed for people within 5-20 pounds of their ideal weight who haven’t been able to remove fat from their chin, back, hips, butt, stomach, or arms despite improving their diet and increasing their exercise. CoolSculpting is effective, but usually requires 3-6 treatments to see good results.

Hydrafacial

What is a Hydrafacial?

In the last few years, Hydrafacial has been getting a lot of attention for being one of the most effective facials on the market. The hype is real! This miracle facial uses a 3-step approach to give you what many say is ‘the best skin of your life.’

Hydrafacial uses hydradermabrasion to resurface the skin. Hydradermabrasion is simultaneously deep cleanses, for a fresh and clean surface. Deep, pain-free extractions are done using a suction with cleansing fluid that nourishes and hydrates the skin. The skin is saturated with antioxidants and peptides to maximize your glow for a youthful and healthy look.

What concerns does a Hydrafacial address?

The Hydrafacial has a ton of benefits. Here are a few of the skin concerns that are addresses using this remarkable treatment.

Wrinkles: Decrease the look of fine lines, laugh lines, and crows feet.

Pigmentation: Lighten age spots, freckles, and sun spots. Improve the look of Melasma.

Hydration & Skin Tone: Rehydrate parched skin for a healthy glow.

Texture: Smooth rough skin, decongest pores, and brighten dull, uneven skin tone.

Pores: Unclog large pores, remove blemishes, and extract sebum plugs.

There are plenty of great aesthetic treatments on the market. But these tried and true favorites won’t disappoint and provide excellent results that have stood the test of time. As with all treatments, maximize your results by staying hydrated, cleansing your skin every single morning and evening, and wearing SPF every single day.



















