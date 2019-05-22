How 3 Popular Influencers Used Instagram To Boost Their Careers

Social media is a huge money-making platform for businesses, celebrities, and self-made influencers thanks to product placement and agreements between social media sites and popular users. The more followers you have, the more likely it is that you will be offered regular payments by the sites in return for continuing to bring traffic to them. If you have a large following you will also be targeted by companies who will pay handsomely for you to feature their products in your posts. For businesses, these sites can help you to increase brand awareness and some celebrities just focus on this without giving in to the temptation of product placements. Here, we take a look at some of the most popular Instagram accounts and how the owners have used their platforms to boost their careers.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has held the title of having the most followers on Instagram for some time now, with an incredible 144 million people choosing to follow her. To get to that level in a fast amount of time these days, you may need to leverage some digital assistance. If you want to significantly increase your following, take a look at this Instagram bot. Gomez is a surprising leader in the race for Instagram popularity; no one can question her fame, however, not many people would place her in even the top ten most famous celebrities, so how has she reached this status? Selena Gomez is a perfect example of how following the rules of online popularity can really work.

Firstly, she doesn’t flood people’s timelines with posts, so no one has the chance to find her annoying. This also means that each of her rare posts is deemed a big deal by her followers and as a result has huge engagement. Thanks to her gradual rise to fame, Gomez is seen as one of the more relatable celebrities and her fan base is huge, loyal and passionate. It also doesn’t hurt that she has been romantically involved with a stream of other high-profile celebrities who have spoken openly about their relationships with her to which she replies online; everyone loves to know the latest celeb gossip!

Huda Kattan

Huda Kattan is the owner of huge beauty empire Huda Beauty, and her success is largely due to her clever use of social media. She started out by building an online presence and reputation as a beauty blogger, and of course Instagram became a crucial part of this considering the importance of photographs and videos when it comes to sharing beauty inspiration. Kattan keeps herself relevant with regular posts talking about all the latest beauty trends, and her own popular tutorials which have led to her starting up her own brand of beauty products. Her brand has become one of the most popular in the industry and part of the appeal of it is that it caters for a wider range of skin tones, unlike most beauty products available up until now. Kattan was also one of the front runners in this new inclusive beauty movement, which has been a very online topic. Want to boost your following? Make sure you discussing or creating content around what is currently trending!

Nash Grier

Nash Grier is another example of someone who has made a name for themselves using social media, but this time it is as a result of being what’s known as an ‘internet personality’. His fame began to grow after he created funny videos on an app called Vine, with his then housemate Cameron Dallas who is now also a popular Instagrammer in his own right. Grier became so popular on social media afterward that he soon began to make the most of his platform by releasing his own gaming apps, website, and merchandise. Grier is now doing live tours all over the world.

There are many different ways to make money from social media, whether you use your celebrity status combined with clever online tactics, you use it to showcase your expertise in a certain field in order to launch your own product line, or you simply advertise yourself as a personality in the hope that you’ll grow a fan base who are willing to purchase products associated with you.

