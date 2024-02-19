From Idea to Impact: How Elnora Harris is Transforming Oral Care for Black Children

Elnora Harris is a special needs educator turned CEO and Founder of the revolutionary oral care company, Our Reflections. She boasts many titles: advocate, mother, and serial entrepreneur. Amongst the many hats she wears, Harris ultimately lives her life with one guiding mission and that’s to ensure that every child thrives and feels confident about who they are in their unique identity despite their differences.

The idea for Harris’s children’s oral care company came after observing her daughter getting ready for bed. She thought, why weren’t there any toothbrushes with Black figures and characters? “It would be wonderful if [ my daughter] could see someone who looks like her in her morning routine,” she reflected.

Even though Black Disney princesses and superheroes could be found as limited-edition items, Harris noticed those options were only available for a short time. Where were the pictures of little black boys and girls? Harris knew that she needed to take action.

Oral Reflections and Representation

Black and Brown people are constantly advocating for representation in many different areas. Seeing images of people with similar characteristics and traits helps people of color feel accepted, heard, and seen in a world that has previously ignored them.

Representation is crucial when it comes to children. When Harris noticed little to no representation in the oral care space, her mission wasn’t to put Black characters, John and Nora, on thousands of toothbrushes. She sought to empower and be an advocate for Black children everywhere.

“When children see characters that reflect their identity, it goes beyond the daily routine of brushing their teeth. It’s empowering them to embrace their differences.”

Starting a company from the ground up

Harris journeyed through obstacles to a successful business with determination and tenacity. She attributes her accomplishments to task delegation, pristine time management, and having a solid and supportive team.

Harris started her company with the encouragement and help of her husband and close friends as team members.

Her next milestone was achieved after working with a marketing firm that was able to design her logo and brand characters. This launched her business into a greater level of success. She later connected with mentors and advisors who helped her navigate the growth of her business.

Even with a dedicated team, Harris still encountered challenges. Raising capital was particularly difficult for a then, new business owner, and marketing her business proved to be as difficult as raising capital. Harris was determined to overcome the difficulty she faced. Her values and commitment to changing how underrepresented children all over the world see themselves propelled her mission forward.

How Our Relections is making a difference

Launching a business brings all sorts of emotions for a founder. Joy can be found in realizing the impact one’s business has on the lives of others. With Our Reflections, Harris is doing just that; making an impact.

When a shipment of 200,000 toothbrushes arrived at Harris’s home, she savored the memorable moment knowing that her product was destined to make a difference in the lives of children all over the world. More importantly, in the lives of the children of her household. Harris stood prouder knowing that her kids would look at her and see that she’d turned an idea into reality.

One of the most memorable responses Harris received was when a customer wrote her a message thanking her for creating these toothbrushes. A mother to a young son shared that a simple toothbrush meant so much due to her son being one of only two Black students in his classes. Before purchasing the toothbrush, her son would arrive home asking his mother why he didn’t look like the students in his class. Having representation in daily oral care tools that Our Reflections provided acts as an enforcer of identity and belonging.

When it comes to Our Reflections, it’s not simply about toothbrushes. It’s about giving children a sense of belonging and emphasizing the importance of dental hygiene. “Prioritize your children’s oral care not only for their well-being but also for their confidence. A solid oral routine will benefit children’s overall health now and into adulthood”, Harris encourages parents.

For serial entrepreneurs, Harris’s advice is to embrace your diverse passions but maintain a strategic focus by finding common threads. Ask yourself what the underlying commonality is in all the things you are passionate about. For Harris, it was working with children and making them feel special.

Harris also offers that you should do your research. Knowing what the market looks like and who your ideal customer is helps to create a solid business plan. Additionally, building a strong network will help to propel your business forward and increase your knowledge of industry success stories. Harris encourages entrepreneurs to manage time and delegate tasks when necessary. Trying to do everything yourself can slow down the growth of your business and be a roadblock to achieving the next level. Lastly, persevere through the hard times. Know that challenges will come, but you can learn and draw strength from them.

Our Reflections will continue to grow and create more representation for Black children and other ethnicities.