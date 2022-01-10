From Grinch to Gratitude: 4 Secrets To A Prosperous 2022

Whew! 2021 is behind us; now, we can look forward to what’s ahead. From attacks on the capitol to Omicron and Omarion viruses, this past year has left so many of us feeling confused and pessimistic about life. Below are four tips to help you go from Grinch to Gratitude and have a prosperous 2022.

#1 Count the Blessings

Have you ever had one of those days, weeks, or years where nothing seems to go your way, and you try to have a gullible like optimism, but your reality is just so bleak and grey it’s hard to fake the funk? Trust me, I know how tempting it is to throw a pity party; but instead, try showing gratitude for what is going right in your life. Every time you feel tempted to throw a pity party, just take a breath and count on your fingers (out loud) 10 things you thank God for. When you do this just watch how your spirit becomes more joyous.

#2 Eliminate your Vices

In the beginning of the pandemic I drank red wine like a fish drinks water. I soon began to gain weight and felt blah about everything. Overindulgence in any pleasurable act results in a huge dopamine crash, leaving you feeling grey, bleak, and blah. Instead of turning to your vices when you need comfort, stimulate your mind by watching videos of your dream home on YouTube. The key is to replace harmful stimulants with ones that will inspire you to stay on track with your long-term goals.

#3 Have a “Never Say Die” Attitude

Whatever you do just stay committed to becoming a happy healthier you. The reason just about everyone has the same New Year goal is because when the going gets tough people quit. Don’t be that person. Simply envision where you want to be in your life and decide that come hell or high water you will get to your desired destination.

#4 Increase expectations

There are probably several occurrences where you had your hopes up high and you were filled with possibility and excitement only to be severely disappointed. There are probably several occurrences where you had your hopes up high and you were filled with possibility and excitement only to be severely disappointed. The trick to having high expectations is to work relentlessly to ensure your dreams will come to pass. In short: create your own luck. When you have the mindset to create your own luck, you’ll know that you can dream a dream as big as the universe is vast. You’ll get there; just put in the work.









