The Founder of BLKWomenHustle Shares 5 Marketing Tips For Black Women Entrepreneurs

BAUCE ladies when it comes to growing your brand and business, marketing yourself is always the way to go! Whether you’re new to your industry-writing, arts, or wellness and lifestyle, your newly built empire needs tools and a foundation to truly prosper in competitive spaces and following these five tips can help take your empire in the right direction. After all, black women must stick together in these industries and Lashawn Dreher of BLKWomenHustle knows how tough it can get. She has built her brand and business from the ground up, having created an all-in-one networking platform for black women entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives, so, grab a pen BAUCEs and take notes!

1) Social media marketing will give you an advantage

BAUCEs, as you know, social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and even Tik Tok are the biggest ways to get engagement for your newly established business and brand. As a new entrepreneur, you have to fully engage with your followers, follow the latest trends relevant to your business, and collaborate with brands when needed. You want to build a community with your audiences and Lashawn Dreher, through her platform BLKWomenHustle, has created a beautiful networking system of black women who want to see each other achieve success, but before that community can grow, you must engage, engage, engage!

BLKWOMENHUSTLE Networking Brunch | Credit Lashawn Dreher

“Before you create any more social media content, stop, and study your people. Social listening isn’t talked about enough. Creating aimlessly will likely lead you to low engagement. You must be intentional with your strategy. If you know what truly interests and moves your audience and their typical behaviors, you’ll likely create the perfect growth formula for your business.” she says.

Using the features that these platforms offer such as advertisement – Facebook and Instagram offer you the option to market to people who follow your brand, or you can customize your targeting preferences by choosing specific details, including age, location, and search behaviors. “You can’t grow online without the people who are interested in what you have to say and offer. Forget the algorithm hacks— focus on those you want to stay engaged with and start building a relationship.” Dreher explains. BAUCEs use social media to your advantage, so you can ensure you’re only serving your ads to those most likely to purchase the product or services that your business offers.

2) SEO optimization will get you noticed

BAUCEs to grow your brand into something big, you must get noticed and in this digital world, SEO optimization will become your best friend. SEO optimization will grant you the traction that your socials and website need, thus giving you more opportunities in the industry of your choice. When customers and followers visit your website, comment, and share, your competitors won’t stand a chance if you’re on top of the digital food chain! Having a great density of keywords for your search engines will greatly help in the promotion of your brand and it’s very important for you to have the right tone and tactic for your brand. “If you aren’t sure about the tone or energy you want to set for your business, start with the strategy, not the tactic. A tone must be established before you begin marketing. It’s a part of your brand identity. If you can’t effectively communicate what your business is to a targeted audience, you can’t establish enough trust to convert them into consumers. You have to know the style of communication that translates best to your desired audience,” Dreher advises.

It’s tough out here in the business world BAUCEs, and with the right sharing tools and meta keywords, your brand is bound to rise above all others and if you must be the first to google your website name constantly, then so be it! You must be sure your plan for your website is concrete and effective. Lashawn Dreher further explains the importance of SEO optimization. “Marketing methods like search engine optimization (SEO) could easily get eyes on your business without the physical work. I know marketers talk about social media a lot, but content creation for those platforms can be draining. On the other hand, SEO will take some research and strategy for your copy, but it can be tweaked along the way,” says Dreher. “Once it’s programmed effectively, you should start to see the results within a few months. Google your brand every now and then, set up your monitoring tools, and watch your progress.”

3) Trademark your brand name

BAUCEs trademarking your brand is the ultimate key to growing your entrepreneurial empire! Whether you have a book, website, art magazine, or small makeup business, trademarking your unique name will help in the legalities of the business. “Once you know what you want to trademark, start your federal trademark application immediately! I’ve had lawyers as clients before and learned so much about the process. The dates in which you start using the mark will matter, so don’t waste any time,” Dreher says.

The last thing you want for your growing business is for others to steal your name, so, protect your brand identity and limit any imitation that competitors could coup up. One of the first steps Lashawn Dreher took for her platform/brand BLKWomenHustle was to trademark, and you should too. Even if it’s as simple as your name, never give competitors the opportunity to steal your hard work. There are many legit websites that can help in the process. “I always recommend Lerae Funderburg, Esq. of Lawyer Mommy®. She’s one of Atlanta’s top business and entertainment attorneys,” says Dreher. “Hiring a lawyer to file your mark can be a steep investment, but she offers free legal resources and an affordable DIY trademark workshop to guide you through the process. (https://lawyermommy.kartra.com/page/diytrademark).”

4) Have a mentor and grow a sisterhood

Just as it “takes a village” to raise children, the same can be said for being a new entrepreneur. For a new BAUCE, having the support and guidance from those that have been doing it for a long time can be beneficial because they know the insides and outs of the industry that you’re in. Building a sisterhood with black women that are in the same circles as you, can give you life-long opportunities and even collaborations for future projects and products.

Lashawn Dreher working with a mentor | Credit: Lashawn Dreher

If you’re into beauty, have a mentor that’s in the same field where she can be a go-to for advice and even tips! When Lashawn Dreher started BLKWomenHustle, she knew the importance of mentorship and sisterhood. It’s already difficult to start a business from nothing and not having support behind you, can make it even harder. Using a platform like BLKWomenHustle or even the networking platform EMOIR, can help build and flourish your relationships. “Every entrepreneur needs a mentor. Especially one who’s been where you’re trying to go. It’s not enough to study their work, you need proper guidance. Get the insight and feedback you need from someone who understands your work and knows the industry in-depth,” says Dreher. “Between BlkWomenHustle® and EMOIR, there have been thousands of successful Black Women featured that women can connect with, shadow, and create a bond with. You’ll always find someone in your industry who’s ready and willing to collaborate and grow together in business. And whether virtual or in person, don’t sleep on the events we host. It’s high-key where you’ll find the gems. The women we bring to the table are always prepared to shoot their shots or present an opportunity.”

5) Investing in yourself is investing in your brand

BAUCEs, as black women and new entrepreneurs, we know the hardships of trying to get funding and noticed when it comes to business. We are sadly one of the most underfunded demographics, but this shouldn’t deter you from your goals and dreams. It is important to establish a plan, and fundraising for your business can be a winning opportunity. “We know the hard truth about Black Women being one of the most underfunded demographics in business. So, coming into business with some type of financial cushion will always be recommended. I know the entrepreneur life is glorified these days, but I’m also here for women choosing to keep their corporate roles and working in their businesses part-time,” Dreher says. Investing in your brand can have its ups and downs, but if you can find investors willing to see your dream, go for it! Start with your family, friends, and even your local school events to get your brand out there!

Word of mouth can take your brand far, and through social media promotion, collaborating with other black women in your industry, and even applying for business loans can establish your business. “If you want financial stability in business, do the research, prepare, and save. I think a lot of early-stage entrepreneurs think the breakdown is as simple as revenue and expenses, but business comes at you fast! You’re going to pay for more than just inventory and software,” says Dreher. “You must consider the investments for intellectual property protection, accounting, insurance, personal development, taxes, the list goes on. I’ll always suggest focusing on scaling your profits first, without overworking yourself.”

BAUCEs, it’s time to set aside any doubts and get the ball rolling. Lashawn Dreher, through her platform, offers advice to new entrepreneurs who are unsure of how to start. “Each of my brands was intentionally created to amplify the voices and businesses of Black Women. It’s always been about our visibility and economic empowerment. I know what and who I do it for, but I’m always moved by the unexpected moments stemming from something I created,” Dreher says. “But my brands also give Black Women acknowledgment for their success without the validation of brands that don’t value our culture. When Black Women are featured on BlkWomenHustle® or EMOIR, they get to stand in their truths unapologetically and still get the recognition they deserve. They don’t have to shrink, nor compromise.”