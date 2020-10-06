There’s no feeling quite as wonderful as when you find your right person. You love them so much that you want to spend the rest of your life with them. When you’re getting ready to propose you’re going to feel completely terrified but so excited. It can be overwhelming. If you need some help with your planning, then you’re in the right place.

The Right Ring

First things first: getting the ring. Your partner will be wearing this for the rest of their life, so you want to make sure you get it just right. Look at their jewellery for inspiration. If you’re feeling the pressure of making the decision yourself, don’t be afraid to reach out to your friends and family to help. Also the jewellers are always happy to offer their opinion, too. F Hinds offer a gorgeous range of engagement rings.

Location, Location

You’ve picked the ring, now you need to find the place to present it. There are limitless opportunities for this. One of the main decisions you need to make is whether you want the proposal private or public. You need to think about your partner and what they would like. You could propose intimately just the two of you. Or perhaps at a family gathering. You could have a picnic in a park or recreate your first date.

Thoughtful Details

A proposal is a momentous step in a relationship and you should take the time to celebrate your past, as well as seal your future together. When you pop the question, you could use moments from your time together. Play the song the two of your first danced to. Order their favourite wine. Use photos from certain milestones. Of course, it depends where you’re proposing but wherever you do it be sure to set the scene in advance.

Capture The Moment

You’ll only propose once in your life, and you’ll want to remember every part of it. You should give some thought into how you want to capture the moment on camera. Even if you’re proposing in the privacy of your own home, you could strategically put your phone somewhere in the room and get filming. You want the moment to be unique for the two of you.

Your proposal is a time for you to celebrate your love for your partner. They love you, too and no matter what you do they will be so happy. What would your perfect proposal be?















