Five Ways a Car Accident Lawyer in Redding Can Maximize Your Compensation

Shasta County, including Redding, has a high number of traffic accidents due to the heavily-transited roads. Trucks and cars going at high speeds often take Interstate 5 and other important routes to travel through the country.

Did you recently suffer injuries from a car accident in Redding, California? If so, you may need help from a Redding car accident lawyer. In fact, a Redding car accident lawyer is likely to help you maximize your compensation from your settlement.

Want to learn why you should contact a car accident attorney right away? Below, we provide five top ways a lawyer can ensure you get fair compensation after a car crash.

An Attorney Can Find You the Right Physicians and Expert Witnesses

Getting medical care immediately after a vehicular crash ensures you can succeed after filing a claim and likely get a fair settlement. That way, the right medical reports and healthcare service receipts will show the automotive insurance company how much you should receive in payment.

Without the paperwork to back up your claim, the insurance company won’t cover your medical expenses. Also, those same doctors can become your expert witnesses if the case goes to court.

The Lawyer Will Get a Medical Report Over to the Insurance Company

Your car accident lawyer understands the laws behind personal injury cases and will make sure the insurance company receives relevant medical reports and medical records after your car crash. Furthermore, your attorney can ensure you pay all medical bills so that you can get recompensated from the car insurance company.

Your Lawyer Will Prepare You for an Interview with Insurance Adjusters

Car insurance companies tend to investigate claims made after a vehicular accident. Further, insurance adjusters conduct interviews with those who file claims. Your car accident lawyer can prepare you well for an interview with an insurance adjuster. The lawyer’s job is to ensure you make an accurate statement that won’t jeopardize your claim.

Your Attorney Can Help Preserve Evidence and Present It for Your Case

Both the insurance company and the judge (if it goes to trial) will look at the evidence to decide the amount of compensation you deserve. As such, you’ll want to work with your attorney to preserve all evidence, including photos, medical reports, bills from mechanics, and more. The more evidence you can preserve, the more likely you will win your case.

An Experienced Attorney Can Negotiate Your Settlement To Maximize Compensation

Your attorney will build your case to maximize the damages and then negotiate with the insurance company to increase your settlement amount. Your lawyer will begin by sending a settlement demand letter and supporting paperwork to the insurance company of the at-fault driver.

Several rounds of negotiations take place before agreeing to a settlement and signing the finalized documents. Afterward, it should only take a few weeks before you get a check in the mail.

FAQ

Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about maximizing compensation after a car crash.

How do I maximize my settlement?

You can maximize your settlement amount by getting medical treatment right away, collecting all evidence, hiring a car accident lawyer immediately, and filing a personal injury claim quickly. You should also avoid taking the first offer without having your attorney review the material.

What are the qualities of a great car accident attorney?

If you need to hire a car accident lawyer, make sure to hire one who is communicative, focused, and transparent. Also, the best qualities for your lawyer should include a strong drive and plenty of experience.

How do insurance companies calculate a settlement?

Insurance companies use three important factors to calculate a settlement. These three factors are:

Liability

Damages

Policy terms

Essentially, the first step is to determine who is liable or at fault for the accident. Next, the insurance company has to calculate the type of damages from the crash. Lastly, the terms in the insurance policy the driver purchased help determine overall compensation.

Have you been in a serious automotive accident in Redding, California? If so, you’ll need the help of an experienced car accident lawyer to maximize your compensation.