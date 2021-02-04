If you are looking to improve your financial situation this year, it does make sense to follow in the footsteps of the experts in the industry. These are the key pieces of advice that financial professionals regularly impart to the typical layperson.

Set Your Budget

You might think that if you earn enough money each month, then there’s going to be no need to worry about your budget. Instead, you can spend money how you want, when you want. However, if you’re not careful, then you could end up spending money as quickly as you can make it or even faster than this. That’s a massive problem and it will ultimately leave you in the red at the end of each month. This will quickly cause your debt to be built and debt can be a problem, regardless of your income.

That’s why everyone regardless of income or financial situation, should be setting a budget and working within the boundaries of that budget. To do this, you need to work out the full amount of money coming into your account each month. You can then subtract any bills or costs that you know are fixed. This includes energy bills, fuel, and average food costs. After this, take another smaller percentage for unexpected but likely costs such as meals out. The amount you have leftover is how much you’re saving. This might be smaller than you hoped for. If that’s the case, then it’s worth exploring more ways to save or potentially push up your income. However, there’s also another cost that you might not have factored in yet.

Give A Little Back

You should definitely think about donating some of your money to charity. Similar to a budget, this is a step you should take regardless of your income or financial situation. Research doesn’t lie and studies have shown that people who invest in philanthropy are more likely to be successful in life compared to those that avoid charities and giving completely. Why is this? Well, there are a few reasons to keep in mind.

First, by giving to charity, you form a basic appreciation of the value of your money. It reinforces the concept that your money isn’t to be squandered and should be used for the right purposes. That’s why it’s important to get kids involved in giving to charity at an early age.

As well as this, giving back is good for the spirit. Believe it or not, this is going to have a ripple impact on your financial situation. A lot of financially successful people put charity spending as a top priority and you should too. You just need to find a cause that matters to you as this will ensure that your commitment holds. For instance, if you’re passionate about education there are teacher donation sites that you can familiarise yourself with.

Save A Lot

Let’s get back to the idea of saving. Financial experts tend to agree that individuals should be working to save as much as they can, particularly while they are still young. But how can you do this? We’ve talked about setting a budget, but you probably need to go further than that.

You should think about making investments which we’ll discuss more further down. You should also think about saving in the right areas. There are lots of ways that you can save that won’t impact your quality of life directly. Instead, you can continue to live the life that you have loved for years. For instance, you might want to focus on reducing your energy spending. Decreasing your energy usage can have a tremendous impact on your costs each month and help you cut down your bills considerably. It could also be worth setting financial goals. By setting goals, you will establish a clear message for yourself that you are moving forward here.

Know What You’re Investing In

Next, you should make sure that you have a clear idea of any investments that you are making. It’s important that you don’t invest in something that you aren’t sure of or that you don’t fully understand.

This is a particularly hot topic right now with so many people investing in Gamestop due to Reddit’s attempt to take down hedge funds on Wall Street. Financial experts have already warned those who get involved in this situation without fully understanding it risk losing a lot of money. It’s particularly dangerous for those individuals who tried to jump on board too late. Eventually, this stock is going to crash and if you don’t sell fast enough or struggle to keep on top of the situation you could end up with serious issues. There’s another simple lesson here to follow too. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Always Have A Side Hustle

Next, you should make sure that you are exploring a side hustle. These days, everyone should have at least two incomes to their name. Now, you might think that this is unrealistic, particularly when you consider all your personal and professional commitments that you have to deal with daily. However, that’s not the case because there are lots of side hustles that are far more passive and active. If you explore these options, then you are going to be able to handle them effectively in your spare time. Doing so will provide you with a nice extra cushion of cash that you’ll be able to fall back on whenever you need to.

There are lots of examples of side hustles that could be worth exploring. For instance, you can think about setting up a blog. While a blog won’t become monetized overnight, there are lots of guides online that you can explore which will show you how to reach this goal.

Get Every Suitable Insurance Option

Finally, you should make sure that you are exploring all the insurance options that could be suitable for your needs. Once you start making a solid amount of money, it’s important to explore the right ways to protect it. Whether that’s with asset insurance or life insurance, the choice is entirely up to you.















