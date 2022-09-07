Fabulously Fit – Getting Into Running Without Running into Injuries

Image Source: Pixabay

Running is an activity that is natural to man, and humans can run longer distances than many other animals. Running will also get you fit, help you lose weight & fat, plus improve your health. However, for such an innate activity, many people face running injuries.

Terms like runner’s knee are prevalent in our society proving how often running results in injuries and eventually the inevitable need to cope with the pain. You do not have to constantly battle injuries as a runner if you know what to do.

The following are tips to help you get into running without running into injuries:

Start Slowly

The foremost tip for getting into running without being plagued by injuries is to start slowly. Injuries will surely make you lose your motivation for running, meaning you will not become a good runner. Running is a high-impact activity, especially if running on a hard surface like tarmac or concrete.

It will significantly impact your body, particularly your bones and joints. You should hence start slowly and allow your body to acclimate to the stresses of running. A great system is to walk for 4 minutes and jog for a minute six times for a total of thirty minutes. You can then adjust the walking and jogging time until you can run the entire half hour.

Practice Your Running Mechanics

Another common reason for getting running injuries is improper form. Running is quite technical, and if you want to run further for longer, you should understand running mechanics. The best running form involves landing on your fore to midfoot instead of your foot.

You should land softly and quietly when you land, avoiding slapping your foot on the ground. Short strides with a regular cadence will also help your running form. When you start running, practice your running mechanics, as it will reward you for years.

Get The Proper Gear

Running is not a gear-intensive activity as opposed to other physical activities and sports like martial arts or football. However, it would be best if you wore the proper attire to avoid running injuries.

It would be best if you got the proper running gear, and the aim should be to make your body compact. Therefore, body-hugging vests and a good pair of tights are recommendable for runners. If you are running in the cold, a wind-resistant jacket will also help.

Shoes are the most vital running gear, so you will have to choose them significantly. The best running shoes are those with as little support as possible. Zero drop shoes have no drop from heel to forefoot; hence they have less risk of injury. Minimalist running shoes are also a good idea. The best shoes will vary from runner to runner because of foot structure so ensure you choose the shoes that suit you best.

Add Strength Training To Your Routine

Most runners do not want to hear this as it is often a battle between cardio and strength training, but they work best together, especially for injury prevention. As stated earlier, running is a high-impact activity, and the best way to ensure your body better handles the impact is to strengthen your bones and muscles.

You should perform strength training exercises at least three times a week, depending on how often you run. Not only will strength training make you stronger and prevent injuries, but it will also improve your running mechanics. Full body strength workouts that include compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses should be the goal for any runner.

You can use many strategies to get into running without running into injuries. Starting slowly, improving your running mechanics, getting the right gear, and adding strength training to your routine are the fundamental ways to prevent injuries. Getting enough rest is also essential so do all you can to ensure proper recovery, and your body will thank you.