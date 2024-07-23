Driving on the highway is unavoidable unless you’re planning on sticking to your neighborhood. Highways are a vital part of the nation’s transportation system, serving to connect various cities and states. While highways are crucial for smooth travel, they can also be dangerous.

With speed limits averaging 65 mph and above, when an accident occurs injuries and property damage are often severe. Since highway accidents pose significant risks, it’s important you know what steps to take after being involved in a vehicle collision.

Steps to Take After a Nevada Highway Accident

The steps you take immediately after a highway accident can minimize your risk of further injuries and property damage. What you do following an accident can also impact your ability to file a personal injury claim.

Stay at the Accident Scene

If you’re involved in a vehicle accident on the highway, don’t leave the scene. Nevada law is pretty clear on the steps drivers must take immediately after an accident.

All motor vehicle accidents must be immediately reported if injuries or fatalities are present. There aren’t any exceptions to the law. Failing to remain at the accident scene can result in a hit-and-run charge. Not only are fines expensive, but you can also face up to 20 years in prison.

You do have some leeway if no one is injured or killed in the highway accident. After exchanging insurance information with the other involved driver, the law does give you 10 days to file an accident report. However, since highway crashes tend to be severe, it’s usually best to be safe and remain at the accident scene.

Seek Immediate Medical Attention

Since vehicles tend to be traveling at a pretty high rate of speed on highways, injuries are common if an accident occurs. You may feel fine after the accident. You’re a little shaken up but can walk and talk without any issues. You may believe you’re okay, but some injuries can take a few days to start showing signs and symptoms. Contusions are an example of injuries that aren’t always immediately apparent.

Seeking immediate medical attention can help diagnose any injuries before they become serious health problems. You’re also creating a medical record of your injuries. You’re going to need to provide documentation if you’re planning on trying to recover compensation for your injuries.

Move Your Vehicle to a Safe Area

You’ve probably heard people say you shouldn’t move your vehicle after the accident until the authorities document the scene, which is good advice and applies in most accident cases. However, highway accidents are a little different. If the collision leaves vehicles blocking the lanes, you can easily become a traffic hazard. Now, you’re worried about other drivers crashing into your damaged vehicle.

To avoid becoming a traffic hazard, it’s a good idea to move the involved vehicles to a safe location; this can be the side of the road or off a nearby exit. If you’re worried about destroying evidence, grab your cell phone and snap a couple of pictures. You want to take a shot of the vehicles’ position on the road since this can help investigators better determine the cause of the accident.

Exchange Information with Everyone

Okay, exchanging information with everyone doesn’t mean giving random strangers your phone number or email address. This can be an effective way to expand your social group, but that’s not your primary concern.

Right now, you’re dealing with the aftermath of the accident. You want to exchange insurance and contact information with the other involved driver or drivers, and this also applies to any witnesses to the accident. Go ahead and get their contact information, you may need their testimony to help support your version of how the accident occurred.

What you don’t want to do is discuss the details of the accident. Even if a witness or other involved driver is questioning you about the events leading up to the collision, just smile and keep your answers vague.

Anything you say can be used to devalue your accident claim by the at-fault driver’s insurance company, which also applies to any information you provide to the responding authorities. You will need to answer some questions for the accident report but don’t go into a lot of detail. Save this information for your attorney.

Document the Accident Scene

Even if you move the involved vehicles to a safe location, you can still document the accident. All you need is your cell phone and the camera app. Take pictures of the damage to your vehicle, and of your visible injuries. If you haven’t moved the vehicles, take a few pictures of the accident scene.

Don’t worry about taking pictures of the other involved driver’s vehicle damage. Sometimes, it’s best to keep your distance after an accident. Emotions can run high and you don’t want to make the situation any worse.

Get a Copy of Your Accident Report

If you can’t prove the highway accident occurred, filing an insurance claim is going to be all but impossible. You can’t simply tell the insurance adjuster the accident occurred, they’re going to want proof—this is why you need a copy of the accident report.

Your accident report should be ready in about 7 to 10 business days. No, you can’t get a copy of the report at the accident scene. You can purchase a copy online or head to the highway patrol precinct. The fee for a copy of an accident report is currently $10. You can also pay $5 per picture if you need photos of the accident scene.

Since Nevada is an at-fault state, you’ll contact the liable driver’s insurance company to recover compensation for the highway accident. If the insurance company hasn’t already reached out to you, go ahead and let them know you’re planning on filing a personal injury claim. Doing so can help get the claim process rolling.

However, don’t go into detail about the accident or accept a settlement offer. You’re still trying to figure out the extent of your damages and don’t want to accept a low offer.

Get In Touch With an Accident Attorney

Before you start negotiating with the insurance company, it’s a good idea to talk to an accident attorney first.

Your attorney can help you determine the value of your highway accident claim and ensure you receive fair compensation. They can analyze the specifics of your case, including medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages, to establish a fair settlement amount.