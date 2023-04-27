Former Love and Hip Hop Alexis Skyy On How To Transform Your Image, Pivot And Start A New Business

I saw a book called Big Panda and Tiny Dragon in a bookstore on the weekend. Skimming it, I landed on a page where a tiny dragon asks a panda:

“Does my past control my future?”

The panda replies:

“It doesn’t have to. It’s you who steers the boat. Not the wake it leaves behind.”

The message made me think of my interview with Alexis Skyy where we discussed changing.

As a former Love and Hip Hop cast member, Alexis tells me she developed a reputation on the show that didn’t represent her accurately and that didn’t serve her purpose as she got older.

Now, on a new spiritual journey, she’s evolving and rebranding and hoping to be an example to other women that it’s always possible to move on.

Alexis’ story

Alexis knows everyone loves a story that starts with, … I just woke up and decided to change! but that’s not how it happened for her, she tells me. Her evolution was much more gradual and had a lot to do with spirituality.

“I had an encounter with God,” she says.

She describes that through the encounter she felt called to shift her life in a different direction. Where she had earlier felt lost, she now realized her life’s mission and wanted to move away from things that didn’t serve it.

“Building my relationship with God really helped me define who I am and find my purpose. I just kind of started praying and asking him to lead me in the direction that I needed to go in.”

Answers soon came and with clarity, Alexis says she just started doing what she needed to do to move forward on that journey.

On Aligning Your Actions With Your Goals

If you’re trying to evolve but feel like it’s just not happening, Forbes says take a look at your actions. When our actions and goals aren’t aligned, it often sets us back.

Establishing this alignment was key to Alexis’ transition.

“Love and Hip Hop was obviously, an amazing platform, but they knew there would be things that would trigger me to want to fight etc.,” she tells me. Learning from that experience, she now avoids certain environments and other things that aren’t in alignment with her new direction.

“The first step for me was to get rid of people and things that didn’t serve my purpose anymore. I got rid of a certain company. I changed the way I was making my money. I wiped everything out of my life for a fresh start to walk in the purpose that was given to me.”

Alexis says that the purpose is to help other women.

“There are a lot of young girls that look up to me and want to be like me. I just want to make sure that I’m being a positive influence over their life. The old Alexis wasn’t a bad person, but I just don’t think I was living the right way and being a good role model to younger girls versus now, showing that I was able to change my life.”

After her purge, Alexis started to fill her life with a routine that did serve her.

“It’s kind of like going to the gym. You train yourself like, okay, at 6 am I’ll get up and do this. It becomes repetitive. For me, I started waking up, opening up my Bible app, listening to the word of the day, and then moving on.”

Her spiritual practices, taking care of her daughter, and her new business now fill her day.

On The Challenges

Alexis is very open about the challenges that come with moving in a new direction.

“Life has hit me now,” she says. “I’ve had the easy way out for so many years. Because I was Alexis Skyy, I was able to make fast money hosting events etc. Now I’m actually having to sit down, plan my business, and actually work! It’s a little different.”

And the temptation to go back to old ways is real too, she tells me.

“The flesh wants certain things, you know, like, liquor, the clubbing… my friends might want to go and I still want to go… sometimes I want to take a shot but I haven’t drunk in like five months. The dating life, and sex before marriage… there are a whole bunch of things that I’m still trying to align with and it’s a battle. It’s not easy, and it doesn’t happen overnight.”

When temptation gets the better of you Alexis says the best response is to just keep trying to do better moving forward.

“Never give up, honestly. Just keep going, no matter how many times you fail.”

The Rewards

A lot of sacrifices can come with making a transition like this. For Alexis, choosing not to make money a certain way has meant a steep decrease in income which has been another challenge for her.

Despite that, when she stays consistent, she says she sees the rewards; another major key to her current success.

“He’s blessing me,” she says. “And I think it’s just the beginning.”

She tells me that the business she’s been able to build on her new path, a Christian faith-based brand called Her and God which sells merchandise like eBooks and journals, recently sold out of a new product during its launch.

“Yesterday was a big step for me because I sold out my book in 24 hours. I’ve never sold out of anything in my life. It’s just mind-blowing to see what God can really do. I went from thinking that I can only make money hosting etc. to making money doing what God wants me to do. It’s a good feeling.”

Final Words

While Alexis may have built a 5.6 million following on being a vixen, she’s positive she doesn’t have to remain in the past to be successful and she wants you to know you don’t have to either.

“It’s never too late to change,” she says.

The evolving Alexis has now repurposed her platform to help people.

How will you change and what will you do?