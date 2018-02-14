For The Men: 9 Gifts That Show A Woman You Have Class

With her birthday just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you want to get that special woman in your life. She works hard to make each day bright and special, shouldn’t you get her a gift that that shows how much you love and appreciate her? Flowers and chocolates are a timeless hallmark, but don’t you want to get her something that will remind her just how much she means to you every time she looks at it? Here are some classier ideas for what to get that special woman in your life for her birthday, special occasion, or “just because”.

Shopping Spree

Most guys are pretty clueless when it comes to fashion, so unless you are up on the latest issue of Vogue or Runway, it might not be a good idea to buy her any clothes. A great way to get around your lack of expertise is to take her on a little shopping spree. She won’t have to pretend to love that awkward floral dress you bought her and you won’t make her feel self-conscious when you get her the wrong size.

Watches

Watches are timeless accessories. A beautiful watch can complement any woman’s outfit and when her mother sees it, she is going to know you are the exact kind of guy she wants her daughter to be dating. Watches for women come in a wide variety of styles and qualities. Be sure to do your homework before you buy and don’t feel like you have to break the bank to get her one that will wow her.

Take Her Out to Her Favorite Restaurant

A romantic dinner is a tried and true classic gift. It gives her a chance to get all fixed up and wear that new dress she just bought. One of the best aspects of a romantic dinner is opportunity to slide that jewelry box across the table before the check comes. The dinner-gift combo is sure to sweep her off her feet and make you look like a perfect gentleman.

Plan a Trip or Experience

Sometimes the best gifts are memories and experiences. Consider planning a romantic getaway even if it’s just a quick trip to the park for a picnic. Or, plan a spa day for her and her best girlfriends; planning an experience for your lady and her friends is a great way to make her happy and score major points with her inner circle. Ask any experienced husband and they will tell you this is one of the smartest gifts you can give.

Concerts

Music is a universal language and often speaks the language of love. Every woman has a secret crush on a musician. Blow her away when you score front row seats to her favorite singer-songwriter. A gift like this shows that you remembered who her favorite artist is and that you are willing to put in the time and effort to know the real her.

Jewelry

Even if your wife or girlfriend says they don’t want jewelry, they probably do. It’s not uncommon for women to claim they don’t want jewelry because they don’t want you to think they are materialistic. Quality jewelry can last a lifetime and turn into an heirloom. Nothing tells her that you have class more than a new beautiful watch or set of diamond earrings.

Gift Baskets

Gift baskets are a fantastic gift to surprise her with. It’s definitely not something you want to give her on her birthday or anniversary but it makes for a wonderful surprise. Have a gift basket of bath bombs and champagne delivered to her office at work. Even if she is shy, this semi-public display of affection lets her know that you aren’t afraid to publicly express how much you care.

Weekly and Monthly Clubs

Sign her up for a weekly wine club so she has a way to unwind after a busy day at work in the middle of the week. Does she love painting or music? Find a once a week class that fuels her passions and she will surely thank you for it. Just make sure that she is going to have time in her busy schedule for a gift like this.

Art and Books

Gifts that cultivate her mind let her know that you care about her intellectual interests and see her for more than just her beauty. Find out what kind of art or artists she likes. See if you can find an original piece artwork or get her a first edition signed copy of her favorite novel. No matter which classy gift you choose, you’re destined to make her smile, so long as it comes from the heart.