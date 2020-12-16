5 Tips On Choosing the Right Jewelry For Your Power Outfit

The global jewelry market is one of the most lucrative on the planet. It is worth approximately $330 billion in 2019. Both men and women wear jewelry, particularly wedding and engagement rings, although earrings are becoming increasingly popular with men as well.

Despite the prestige of jewelers, like Tiffany’s and Cartier, some people still view jewelry as unnecessary expenses and useless luxuries. However, jewelry plays an important role for women who are committed to succeeding.

How can you choose the perfect pieces to accentuate your outfits? And how does the right necklace and bracelet help you on your path to success?

Choosing the Perfect Jewelry

Jewelry can only succeed in helping your career path and presentation when they’re chosen correctly. Just because a ring or watch looks beautiful doesn’t mean it will look good on you or with your other outfits.

Below are five vital tips in choosing the right jewelry to help enhance your appearance and highlight your confidence.

1. Size Them Up

Jewelry are like clothing: if they don’t fit well, they will look terrible on you. An ill-fitting ring or a necklace that’s too long for your neck can ruin your entire look and make the jewelry seem cheap. Luckily, you can take your pieces to a jeweler for resizing or fitting. Of course, the best way to avoid this is to size them up correctly when before purchase. Jewelry stores often have size charts for rings and other accessories to make things easier.

2. Match with Necklines

Necklaces can be powerful statement pieces, but they have to be carefully matched with the necklines for your clothes. Otherwise, they can look off-putting rather than alluring or elegant. For example, boat neck tops will look good paired with a necklace on a long chain or a similar piece with a pendant. You should not wear necklaces when wearing a turtleneck at all and opt for earrings.

3. Less is More

Jewelry can be pretty overwhelming to look at, depending on their design. As such, you should never wear too many pieces at one time. If you’re wearing dangling earrings, you may want to rethink wearing an intricate necklace or multiple bracelets. One piece too many and you’ll cross the line from elegant and appealing to cheap and tacky.

4. Color Coordination

Color is important with every facet of your attire, not just your jewelry. However, some people believe they can wear the same pieces with every outfit in every color. This is unwise because some colors can make your pieces look drab or vibrant. For example, dramatic pearl strings can look more luscious when worn with black clothes, but they may seem washed out when paired with a yellow one.

5. Get a Statement Piece

Instead of cluttering up your look with so many pieces that you look like a display rack, choose to select a single statement piece from your collection. The purpose of the statement piece is to draw attention and act like a keystone to your attire. For example, if you’re wearing a slim evening gown, you may want to wear a long and dramatic necklace or a grand pearl choker. If you’re in an elegant business suit, a necklace would detract from its lines. Instead, wear your hair up and opt for earrings that will draw focus to your face.

6. The Importance of Jewelry

Jewelry is important when you’re power dressing. This refers to the act of dressing up to demonstrate you’re a force to be reckoned with and that you’re a serious employee. Power dressing can help you whether you’re angling for that promotion or navigating the job market for law school graduates.

Here are a few reasons jewelry is important to your success.

Displays Power . Jewelry showcases your power and affluence. A few statement pieces or a single piece can work wonders in affirming your place in corporate hierarchy. Women in power often use a few elegant pieces to highlight their importance and authority, like how military generals wear medals.

. Jewelry showcases your power and affluence. A few statement pieces or a single piece can work wonders in affirming your place in corporate hierarchy. Women in power often use a few elegant pieces to highlight their importance and authority, like how military generals wear medals. Shows Confidence . Jewelry, like a lot of accessories and fashion items, help build the confidence of their wearer. Just like how some people feel more empowered when they’re wearing their favorite jacket or their best clothes, jewelry makes you feel more confident and ready to take on challenges.

. Jewelry, like a lot of accessories and fashion items, help build the confidence of their wearer. Just like how some people feel more empowered when they’re wearing their favorite jacket or their best clothes, jewelry makes you feel more confident and ready to take on challenges. Aesthetic Appeal. Finally, jewels enhance the aesthetic appeal of your clothes. The right piece can accentuate how graceful a dress makes you look and how great your haircut is and how pleasant your other features are.

