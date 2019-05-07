If you suffer from back pain and are looking for the best mattress, then you’ve come to the right place.



A lot of people experience back pain throughout their lives, and the cause of this pain can often be traced back to one’s sleep issues.



A good mattress will help to keep the spine aligned and relieve your body’s biggest pressure points to prevent or reduce back pain. Therefore, choosing the right mattress for back pain is not something to be taken lightly.



Consider scrolling through this article to learn how to buy the right mattress and for insights into the different types of mattresses available on the market today. You can also find our top picks below and choose a mattress for back pain at the bottom of the page.

Mattresses and Back Pain

Depending on how much time you spend in bed, your mattress plays a vital role in your back’s condition. If the spine is poorly aligned in bed, it may lead to pains and aches.



Let’s analyze how a mattress can affect back pain and some important considerations for mattress shopping.

Durability

A mattress that’s giving out and sagging isn’t going to be able to provide the comfort or support your body needs. Therefore, you should prioritize searching for a mattress that can perform well over the entire course of the time you’re planning to use it.



Mattresses built with high-density foams and high-end materials usually have a longer useful lifespan.

Support

Our bodies aren’t proportional in a perfect way. We lie down, and some parts of our body will require more cushioning than others—these parts are called pressure points.



Every individual’s pressure points are different (slightly), and for most of us, the biggest ones are in the shoulders and hips. A mattress that provides robust support for the said pressure points will help to keep your spine in alignment.



A supportive mattress can also help reducing pain and stiffness by supporting the spine natural curvature.

Firmness

This is about how a mattress feels, and firmness is typically described on a scale of 1-10 with 10 being firmest.



Some mattresses can be extremely plush or firm, posing problems in regards to back pain. There’s a lack of support for pressure points on a firm mattress, while on a soft mattress, there’s too much give and parts of your body sink down, causing the spine to become very misaligned.



Medium-firm mattresses (on the firmness scale of 5-7) are suitable for most sleeping positions.

Pillow

Although not exactly part of the mattress, your pillows, nonetheless, are a crucial subject to consider when thinking about reducing back pain.



Pillows play an important role in the spinal alignment. You need to ensure that you’re using a pillow that complements your chosen mattress. Pillows can also help to provide support and cushioning based on your sleeping position.

What to Look For When Mattress Shopping?

Besides looking closely at the characteristics of a mattress that influence the risk of back pain directly, you should also look for the other important factors when mattress shopping.

Solid Comfort Layer

The comfort layer will provide great support to your body’s pressure points. If this layer is made with cheap foam or is too thin, chances are you won’t get the durability or support you seek to fight back pain.

High-End Components

When we look at a mattress, it’s easy to ignore the most important part of it. It doesn’t matter how beautiful and comfortable a mattress looks; what matters is how well it’s built. You need solid materials if you want performance and durability.



Look for mattresses with full specs displayed online. You want to look closely at its composition to see if there are any poorly-designed layers.

Adjustable Frame Compatible

Adjustable frames are usually controlled by a remote that allows you to move the legs or head of the bed up or down. For those who have chronic back pain, an adjustable frame lets them maintain a very comfortable sleeping position.

Bang for the Buck

Regardless of how much money you want to spend on buying a mattress, you should never overpay.



Look for mattresses that are well-designed and competitively priced based in comparison to models online. Also, keep an eye out for coupons and promotions that can further reduce the cost.

Free Shipping

When you’re buying online, look for a mattress that offers free shipping so that you don’t get bamboozled with an unexpected additional cost.

Strong Review History

You’ll learn a lot about a mattress from its reviews. Make sure to check verified customer reviews to get a better idea about the real performance of the mattress.

Types of Mattresses

Foam

These mattresses have several layers of foam stacked on top of them. Foams of different thickness are selected with varying characteristics of responsiveness and firmness to create a specific feel for the mattress as a whole.

Latex

When the mattress is composed entirely of latex, we call it latex mattress. Latex is a type of rubber which is a very responsive material with more bounce or resilience than most foams.

Innerspring

This is a tried-and-true mattress design. The innerspring models use coils to form a base of support that gives a decent amount of bounce. These mattresses usually include a foam comfort layer or pillowtop to provide extra cushioning.

Hybrid

Hybrid mattresses have the same support core as innerspring models, but the comfort layers are much thicker. They involve a more balanced combination of materials like foam, coils, and/or latex.

Airbed

With the use of an inflatable air chamber to control firmness, these mattresses offer a high-level of customization. It’s easy to adjust the amount of air using a remote or smartphone. Additionally, there can be a thin comfort layer of latex materials or foam on top of the air chamber.

Top Mattresses for Back Pain In 2019

Tuft and Needle—best value for back pain

Key features:

Sleeps cool

100-night sleep trial

Medium firmness

Tested and certified by OEKO-TEX, CertiPUR-US, and GREENGUARD Gold

10-year warranty

Made in America

Sweetnight—lowest price of our top picks and hypoallergenic

Key features:

One of the highest rated mattresses

Sleeps cool

Medium firmness

CertiPUR-US certified

Hypo-allergenic

12” of foam and 3 layer foam & gel system

10-year warranty

Bear—best mattress for athletes

Key features:

A scientifically proven mattress for muscle recovery and endurance

Sleeps cooler than most mattresses

4 different types of foam combined, giving it a mix of both support and softness

CertiPUR-US certified

The cover is made with Celliant Technology—a medical device considered by the FDA

10-year warranty

Made in America

Lessa—rated #1 direct-to-consumer mattress by leading consumer group

Key features:

Provides a Universal Adaptive feel that adapts to all sleeping styles and body types

3 layers designed for support, comfort, and recover

Avena foam provides maximum airflow to keep you cool

100-night trial with a full refund

Highly-rated by many users online

Made in the USA

Wrapping Up

If you have low back pain, then you should buy the firmest mattress on the market, right? Well, not so fast.



While that kind of thinking used to be common wisdom, there is no one-type-mattress that is best for everyone, including those with back pain. Let your personal preference guide you, and only choose what feels the most comfortable.

