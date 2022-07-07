Chic Vacay: How to Travel in Style This Summer

Whether you are travelling by plane, car, or boat, it can be difficult to look stylish while on the way. The anticipation of arriving at your destination might reach high levels of excitement, but the preparation process is not something to look forward to. It’s always stressful trying to pack everything you want to take with you, and trying not to forget anything, like your most comfy pair of shoes for exploring, or that chic and bold choker necklace for going out. While packing for a vacation is usually not your favorite task, the key to travelling in style might be simpler than you think. Read on to find our top tips that will ensure you always look stylish while traveling.

Make a List Before Packing

Picking out just the right outfits and accessories for every day of your vacation is hard enough, not to mention packing all the other everyday necessities. To make sure you don’t forget any important items, create a list a few days prior to your departure. Write down everything you want to take with you, from your tablet and charging cords, to your favorite summer dress and dainty pearl bracelet you love to wear. Besides being a great way to keep you organized, giving yourself a few days will help you make sure you don’t forget anything, as you can add new items on the list each day. Moreover, packing is much easier if you’re following a list. After all, making a list (and checking it twice!) worked for your Christmas shopping ‘to dos’ and it will keep you organized and perfectly prepped for your summer vacay too.

Choose the Right Suitcase

You might have packed all those cute summer dresses, shoes and accessories but you probably didn’t think to check your suitcase before your trip. This is something most of us easily forget when planning a vacation. If you want to look stylish while traveling, you should have a suitcase (or any kind of travel bag) that reaches the same standards you apply for your vacation clothing. This means you might have to leave your old beat-up travel bag at home and replace it with a chic and stylish one. You don’t have to buy a new bag just for this trip, you only have to find one that is in good shape. It’s not worth choosing amazing outfits for your vacation when your luggage looks like it has been through a war.

Comfort Is Key

There’s nothing worse than being uncomfortable in what you are wearing, being too hot or too cold, or wearing painful shoes. This is applicable to both your destination, but especially while you are on the way. If you don’t feel good about yourself and what you are wearing, it will be visible on your face. So, it doesn’t really matter how stylish you look if your attitude doesn’t match. Instead, wear something that makes you look dressed-up, but that feels like comfy loungewear. A colorful silk kimono is a versatile piece which you can use in many different ways. You could use it while traveling to make your summer outfit look stylish, but you can also make use of your kimono at your destination, as a coverup on the beach, or for lounging by the pool.

Don’t Forget the Stylish Accessories

You can easily jazz up your appearance while travelling with the addition of a few stylish accessories. A classy watch is a must if you want to make sure you are in time for your flight. Add a chic pair of earrings and your favorite necklace to elevate your look. If you want to take it a step further, choose a personalized leather passport cover and credit card holder. Paying attention to details is what can take your outfits from basic to stylish very easily, whether you are on your way to your destination or already enjoying your vacay.