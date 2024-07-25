Mesothelioma, a rare but aggressive cancer, has been a malignant public health issue, particularly in the context of asbestos exposure. According to recent Mesothelioma Center data, about 3,000 fresh cases crop up annually in the US.

This staggering number reflects the long-term impact of asbestos exposure, which often occurs decades before diagnosis. As the medical community works to improve treatments and outcomes for mesothelioma patients, numerous challenges remain.

In this blog post, we will talk about mesothelioma treatment, but before that, let’s start with understanding the context of mesothelioma.

A Briefing on Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is a cancer that begins in the mesothelium, a tissue layer that is wrapped around most internal organs. The most common etiology of mesothelioma involves prolonged asbestos exposure. Moreover, the long latency period of mesothelioma hinders prevention even though asbestos use is currently restricted.

Mesothelioma most frequently manifests as:

Pleural mesothelioma in the pleural layer of the lungs

Peritoneal mesothelioma in the peritoneal layer of the abdomen

Pericardial mesothelioma in the outer layer, or pericardium, of the heart

Tunica vaginalis mesothelioma in the testicles.

How Can Asbestos Exposure Occur at Home?

Asbestos exposure is most likely to occur in homes constructed before the ’90s. Those homes used asbestos-containing materials, or ACMs, for insulation, floor tiles, and roofing shingles.

As per the National Cancer Institute, asbestos fibers can become airborne. These are inhaled or consumed when ACMs are disturbed during remodeling, repairs, or deterioration. After entering the body, these fibers may lodge in the mesothelium and cause genetic damage that can result in mesothelioma.

The Mesothelioma Lawsuit

At this point, you might be wondering: Can I sue for asbestos exposure? Well, yes. Many victims or their families have taken legal action against manufacturers, employers, and property owners.

The allegations are mainly about exposing their employees to asbestos and increasing the possibility of mesothelioma. According to TorHoerman Law, the defendants in these lawsuits are accused of failing to warn of the risks associated with asbestos exposure. They offered insufficient protection against it.

Affected families may be able to receive financial support from the settlements of these cases. The average settlement can be between USD 1 million and USD 1.5 million.

What are the Present Treatments for Mesothelioma?

The treatment for mesothelioma is usually dependent on the location of the cancer and its stage at the time of diagnosis. It also includes the age, gender, and general health condition of the patient.

Surgery

Early stages of the cancer are treated by surgically removing the most possible amount of malignant tissue. It may be necessary to perform procedures like extrapleural pneumonectomy (EPP) or pleurectomy/decortication (P/D).

Nevertheless, there is a chance that surgery will not completely remove the tumor. Eventually, it can result in recurrence and prolonged recovery time.

Chemotherapy

Drugs are used in this method to either destroy or pause the proliferation of cancer cells. It aids in symptom management and the control of mesothelioma spread when paired with radiation or surgery, suggests Langone Health. It is not a cure, mainly a treatment to prolong life by months rather than years.

Besides, side effects from chemotherapy include weakness in the immune system, nausea, and fatigue, reports the NHS.

Radiation Therapy

Cancer cells are targeted with high-energy radiation. The procedure can reduce tumor size prior to surgery or treat advanced pain.

After surgery, patients can get rid of leftover cancer cells. The drawback is the possibility of harming adjacent healthy tissues, which could result in exhaustion and breathing issues.

Immunotherapy

This relatively new method uses immunological stimulation to combat cancer. Promising medications include nivolumab and pembrolizumab, suggests a 2022 study published in the Annals of Oncology.

Investigations are still ongoing into side effects and long-term effects, though. Furthermore, the responses of the patients differ; some report notable improvements, while others report only minor advantages.

Multimodal Therapy

This is a multifaceted treatment that combines radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. It is intensive and necessitates coordinated medical expertise, but its goal is to increase survival rates and quality of life. Though prognosis is not guaranteed, a study published in Translational Lung Cancer Research shows its improving survival rate in pleural mesothelioma.

FAQs

Which early symptoms are indicative of mesothelioma?

Among the early signs of mesothelioma are breath problems, constant coughing, and chest pain. Also, peritoneal mesothelioma affects the abdomen. In this condition, initial symptoms include abdominal swelling, vomiting, nausea, unexplained weight loss, and alteration in bowel habits. Symptoms often appear decades after asbestos exposure.

How can mesothelioma be diagnosed?

A CT scan and an X-ray can be used to diagnose mesothelioma. To confirm that cancerous cells are present, a biopsy may be performed after this. Tests like the Mesomark assay and others detecting proteins like fibulin-3 and osteopontin can support the diagnosis process.

Is there a cure for mesothelioma?

As of right now, mesothelioma cannot be cured. Symptom control, quality of life improvement, and slowing disease progression are the main goals of treatment. Patients should discuss with their doctors the potential benefits of participating in clinical trials and new treatment modalities.

How long do cases involving mesothelioma take?

The time taken for a mesothelioma lawsuit to conclude can differ. Depending on the intricacy and parties involved, some cases resolve within months, while others have been known to take years. Many jurisdictions expedite mesothelioma cases due to the disease’s aggressive nature, allowing some cases to be resolved within months.

Mesothelioma treatment comes with a lot of difficulties. Ongoing studies and developments in medical science, however, give hope for improved results.