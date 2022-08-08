Can CBD Replace Menthol Cream for Muscle Pain?

While more controversial than menthol cream, more and more people have warmed up to the idea of using Cannabidiol or CBD as an alternative solution to relieve muscle pain.

Several studies claimed that CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties. Unlike its more famous sibling THC, this cannabinoid does not induce any euphoric “highs” that are commonly associated with cannabis use: CBD is a far more appealing option for people who only want pain relief.

Let’s take a closer look at CBD and how it might be the solution to your aching muscles and joint pain. Can it actually replace your trusty menthol cream? Find out below.

How CBD Works as Pain Relief

To completely understand how CBD works, we must first know what the endocannabinoid system (ECS) is and its role in our body. It is a complex cell-signaling system that our bodies produce even if we don’t use cannabis.

The ECS plays a significant role in regulating sleep, moods, appetite, and fertility. Some researchers believe that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and immune system.

These endocannabinoid receptors are tiny proteins attached to our cells. CBD provides a chemical stimulus that causes these receptors to trigger the cells and create responses. The responses can have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects to assist in pain management.

CBD products, both oral and topical, may help people who suffer from something as minor as muscle soreness to more major cases such as chronic back pain.

Different Types of CBD

Broad spectrum, full spectrum and cbd isolate powder can all be added to creams and skincare products. Let’s take a look at each one.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate products only contain CBD. These do not contain any other compounds such as THC.

CBD-only products are great for people who want to test the effectiveness of CBD devoid of any other substances.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum products contain other cannabinoids such as CBC, CBN, or terpenes. While these products generally don’t have THC, there might still be trace quantities.

Full-spectrum CBD

These products contain the same substances and compounds as the broad-spectrum products. The difference is that full-spectrum products typically have low quantities of THC.

As mandated by federal law, these products should only contain 0.3% THC or less. This amount is not enough to induce the “high” effect of cannabis.

Are CBD Creams Effective?

Aside from the different types of CBD, there are also a wide variety of CBD products to choose from. CBD comes in many forms–creams, lotions, oils, tinctures, vaporizers, and edibles.

The most common CBD products people often use for immediate pain relief and sore muscles are creams and lotions.

The premise is very simple. Apply creams and lotion directly to the painful areas of the body. The CBD mixed in with these skin products is believed to provide relief on a surface and deep muscle level.

Some users claimed to have experienced instantaneous pain relief, while others stated that it took a few hours before they felt any effects.

In other cases, CBD lotions have been observed to aid relaxation and help induce better sleep. These products commonly use broad-spectrum CBD.

The Bottomline

When seeking alternative solutions, always do your due diligence. Exercise caution and make sure to consult with your physician first on the safest ways to start using CBD. When shopping for CBD creams and other products, don’t forget to check their ingredients.

We are only beginning to explore the benefits and risks of CBD. Research is only gaining momentum due to cannabis being legalized in select regions.

While CBD might be a promising alternative that offers numerous health benefits, there is still a lot we don’t know about it yet.