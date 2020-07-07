14 Black Web Designers You Should Hire To Build Your Site

As we all know, women are extremely underrepresented in the world of tech on a corporate and business level. Although larger organizations are aware of this issue and are working to diversify the space, there are still a wide breadth of talented black women that still go unrecognized for the contributions that make in the space – especially on the design front. Well, Black women are tech creators — and good ones at that. Black woman can code and deserve to be recognized. If you’re looking for someone to turn up the notch on your boring old site, I have curated a list of women who are serving it in the digital design world. We are all about connecting BAUCE women to BAUCE women and this list does just that!

1. Dana James Mwangi

With a little bit of sweat and tears, Dana was able to build her own web design company, Cheers Creative. With this company, she helps to build and brand start-up companies or any company looking to do some upgrading. With a BFA in graphic design from the University of Memphis, we’d say you should give this BAUCE a try.

LINKS:@danajamesmwagi Cheers Creative

2. Fatima Burke

She does web design, and she does it well. Fatima has over 10 years of experience in the web design field. She strives to make design obtainable for everyone, across multiple platforms. She currently works for Root Magazine and Look Up Radio.

LINKS: @MrsFatimaBurke fatimaburke

3. Beautifuli Digital

If you are in need of a design-obsessed web developer who can whip your site or web app together at an affordable rate, then Li is your girl. A passionate technologist, Li lives at the intersect of technology, design, and content creation. Her specialties include building jaw-dropping site experiences for e-commerce brands, small-to-medium size businesses, and independent content creators. With a background in digital marketing, Li does her development work from a business lens as well and knows how to build with your end goal in mind.

She’s also currently offering a 10% discount on web design and development services for black-owned businesses and brands!

LINKS: beautifulidigital.com

4. Kendal Blake

Kendal Blake is a web designer who helps to create brand awareness through her designs.

LINKS: @kendalblake kendalblake

5. Laura Providence

We first were introduced to Laura’s skillset when she launched her design lifestyle blog The New Yawker and would do regular web design reviews on user-submitted sites. She has now stepped up her Indesign game and now creates beautiful templates for aspiring bloggers.

LINKS: @thelprovidence providence studio

6. Ayori Selassie

As an adolescent, Ayori was given a computer programming book and was told to read it. This began the start of her journey doing amazing things for Black women in the tech world.

LINKS: @iAyori lifemodelcanvas

7. Carmen Stacey

With the use of objects and lines, Carmen really captivates her viewers. She is a graphic designer as well as an illustrator who is worth the follow.

LINKS: @staycarm carmenstacey

8. Kimberly Luxe

Kimberly Luxe is a blogger and graphic designer. She is a force when it comes to branding and creating awareness through creative organic campaigns. Her designs are bold and she recently launched a design template shop for bloggers.

LINKS: @kimberlyluxe blogbohemian

9. Krystle Rowry

Krystle Rowry is a web designer who’s use of color and shape truly makes her work stand out from the rest. Her designs are beautiful and empowering and she has done work for several top digital influencers including Food Heaven Made Easy and Travel Noire.

LINKS: @krissdidit krissdidit

10. Kaya Thomas

Kaya Thomas studies Computer Science at Dartmouth College. In 2014, she began studying iOS development. She also launched her own app titled, ‘We Read Too’, a directory of books by authors of color.

LINKS: @kthomas901 website

11. Antonia Nabor

Antonia is a visual designer who’s work is award winning. She currently resides in the Gold Coast of Queensland.

LINKS: velvetant

12. Briaan Barron

I randomly fell across Briaan’s work while scrolling through my Instagram feed one day. She was once told by an eighth-grade teacher that her attention to detail and desire to perfect her crafts would never lead her to complete anything. However, her attention to detail and unique way to approaching design, is arguably what makes her stand out from the rest.

LINKS: @brandingbybri brandingbybri

13. Jennifer White-Torres

Jennifer is an educator, currently serving as an Art and Design faculty member at Bowie State University. Her love for design and photography is shown heavily through her work.

LINKS: jenniferwhitetorres

14. Jasmine “Bobby” Oliver

Web design and creating content was the material used to fill the void that had been longing in Jasmine’s life. Her work is expressive and a great example of a BAUCE woman on her grind. Her work is worth a look!

LINKS: vyrlcodesign