“Buying Black” goes way beyond just shopping with Black-owned businesses. As we continue to see the commitment to reinforce how we show up for one another, it’s important to also be mindful of other ways that we can pour into our very own. Now more than ever is the time to support Black content so we’ve got you covered with a list of Black-owned media. Here are 20 Black-owned media brands that you can start to tap into today so you can stay informed, educated, and entertained on all things black culture!

For over 50 years ESSENCE Communications has become one of the leading media, technology, and commerce company’s dedicated to Black women inspiring an audience of over 20 million. Most may remember the brand for their signature magazine or even better the annual ESSENCE festival that takes place in NOLA every year. Either way, if you’re looking to find the place with a commitment to Black women look no further.

This American Internet media company and website was created by and for Black millennials. It is their mission to “economically and creatively support Black millennials across the African diaspora, so they can pursue the work they love, and change the world in the process.

For over 35 years their mission has been “to be the most trusted source in the African-American community that informs, entertains and inspires our audience by providing culturally relevant integrated content through our radio, television and digital platforms. Their brands include Hello Beautiful, Global Grind, and Cassius to name a few.

Originally designed to share all the latest and hottest on celebrity news, founder Angelica Nwandu says “The Shade Room is really the “truth” room where myself and the readers can express our honest opinions on certain topics.” Today they provide community news, trending news, and more to their affectionate readers known as “roommates.”

“It’s like chicken soup for the Black woman’s soul.” This online community provides a safe space for lovers, wandering souls, and the dreamers. Their mission is to highlight stories from Black women on love, life and adventure.

Looking for a site dedicated to African culture? Look no further because OkayAfrica was founded in 2011 and has become a popular destination for Africans in the diaspora and on the continent.

MEFeater is an independent online magazine based in New York City that is centered around pop culture and features content related to music, entertainment, and fashion. Their content is curated for “cool Millennial” women who want to be in the know about the latest trends, but who also are interested in current events and social issues. Their Twitter page stays poppin’ with great info and imagery.

This independent online journal documents the moments, people, movements and feelings that shapes Africa and its diaspora today.

A print and online print publication that is committed to sharing perspectives from non-binary people and women of color.

If you are changing the world simply by being yourself and are committed to progressive thinking this platform holds space for you! CRWNMAG is published quarterly and provides 130 pages of your lifestyle and hair culture.

A sophisticated lifestyle publication that gives African-American women the latest in Black entertainment news, fashion trends, parenting tips, and beyond! If you’re a Black woman who seeks information on a wide variety of topics you will want to find your way to this platform.

GROW/N is a media and blog platform for young black women who are grown, but still growing. They cover a variety of topics for young women, including life, dating, current trends, fashion, beauty and entertainment.

Founded by Magic Johnson, this television network celebrates Black culture and urban lifestyle and is a place where Black people can come to see themselves through classic television and film or in original content like Urban Indie Film Block that highlights rising Black filmmakers.

Looking for all things fashion? Established in 2006, this platform brings you “all fashion, all the time from hood to haute couture.”

An American website that provides the latest entertainment, news, opinion, and video content geared toward African Americans, Her Agenda provides inspiration through the stories of real women who are succeeding in their industry while also highlighting the information and resources needed to achieve that success. The resources they share include the latest in events, scholarships, conferences, internships, and job opportunities for young women to reach their full potential.

This newly defined platform by Necole Kane provides a safe space for young women to speak their minds on the latest in culture news and politics and share their personal stories in career, beauty, love and more. Their mission is to “promote positive images of women of color as well as empower, educate, and inspire millennials through our interviews, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, career and travel features.

Founded in 2013 by noneother than Sean “Diddy” Combs this is an American music-oriented digital cable network that is unapologetically hip-hop and dedicated to the creators of this generation.

Black Enterprise is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, they have provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers.

Created in the late 1990s, RollingOut.com is one of the top resources for Breaking Black News, Celebrity Videos, Entertainment, Business, and more. They are currently based in Atlanta, GA.

The Grio is an American website with news, opinion, entertainment and video content geared toward African Americans. It was originally launched as a division under NBC News in 2009, but was acquired by a black media company in 2016.

Atlanta Black Star was created to publish empowering narratives for all people of African descent and everyone who adheres to black culture. They focus on News, Politics, Entertainment, Culture, and more from a Black perspective.

Last but certainly not least we are a lifestyle site strictly designed for the self-made woman. We continue to create and curate content that equips the ambitious woman from multicultural backgrounds with the resources to achieve financial freedom, build their empires, and look good while doing it.

Are there any that we missed? If so, shout out their names below so we can add them to this list!