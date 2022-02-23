Best Women’s Sportswear for Summer

A significant increase in the acceptance of stylish, trendy, and athletic sportswear is believed to be the most comfortable clothing for gym freaks and something that can be worn outside the gym with a touch of street style. It isn’t always about appearance, but cool and comfy gym wear can boost your confidence and make you feel good both inside and outside.

Many fitness experts advise getting a pair of comfortable clothing rather than stylish ones. High-quality Activewear can improve your workout experience for a variety of reasons. For instance, if you are having trouble breathing because of your sportswear, you will end up adjusting it and being less focused on your workout. As a result, you will finish your workout with a less effective experience.

As summer is just around the corner, it is time for you to go out for a jog and also enjoy working out at the gym. For that purpose, you always need a comfortable outfit for a good workout experience. So, if it is only a casual walk around the beach or a hike in the summers, you need to choose the right brand for the right workout experience.

Sportswear Brands to Upgrade Your Athletic Attire

There are several sportswear brands out there, and some of them exclusively design activewear and sportswear for women. They factor in the female anatomy and several other aspects to create comfortable clothing that facilitates women’s movement for different exercises and activities. Let’s have a look at some of the top brands that you should look out for.

Public Rec

The brand Public Rec has recently generated a lot of hype on social media because of its tailored and comfortable sportswear. Public Rec’s designs are for anyone, whether for a workout or just a casual meet-up with friends. You can choose their outfits for any occasion. They have mentioned the “All Day Every Day Pant” on their website, which means their pants can be worn anywhere. Workout enthusiasts like their stretchy pants with a relaxed fit and stylish designs.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga is the favorite brand of celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and even Gigi Hadid. Their airlift leggings are the best sellers and are chosen for yoga and weightlifting due to their comfort and good inner material. In addition, their users suggest buying Alo’s breezy tank tops, sports bras, and cozy crewneck pullovers that women can wear comfortably for all types of workouts or activities.

Nike

Of course, Nike is always on the top of the list when shopping for sportswear. The brand is a wonderful blend of style and comfort, and they have come up with a great collection of summer sportswear for women recently. In 2022, Nike has become famous for their sweatshirts, hoodies, and smooth running tights that come in neon and rainbow color designs which people are obsessed about. This brand is popular among athletes and gym-goers. So, if you are looking for cozy sportswear, Nike can be your next choice. As Nike says, just do it.

Lululemon

Lululemon is another brand for women’s sportswear. It is liked for its gear and accessories and some of its trendy aligned leggings compete with those of high-end brands due to their incredibly soft texture. Their scuba hoodies in various colors and silky smooth under leggings are perfect for morning runs and yoga. Similarly, more incredible things are to buy from their women’s collection, including several impressive pieces with athletic shorts and tees.

Vuori

Vuori is considered a different sportswear brand, but how? Its effortless street style designs aren’t the only reason for its fame, but the brand focuses more on its performance than its chic looks. Their sportswear pieces are as functional as they are stylish. Women love to buy their athletic shorts as they are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. The women’s collection has athletic skorts, soft joggers, and much more.

Athletic Skorts are the Newest Trend

Recently, a new trend has emerged in women’s Activewear, known as skorts. They sound similar to skirts, and rightly so because they are skirts with shorts sewn beneath them. They are specially designed to provide you comfort and ease of movement during running, workouts, jogging, yoga, and several other activities.

Athletic skorts are best for trail, long, or distance running. Brands make athletic skorts from a special featherweight stretch fabric that not only best fit the women. With a back zip pocket and split sides, moving in them becomes easier. Some brands even make larger skorts according to customers’ preferences from XL to XXL sizes.

Sportswear Startups to Look Out For

Now that we have discussed some of the larger sportswear brands for women, let’s have a look at startups that are also coming up on the radar.

Silou

Silou is a London-based brand founded by a yoga instructor named Phoebe Greenacre and former model Tatiana Kovylina. This brand makes luxury Activewear with the most delicate quality fabric. It makes movement easy on a yoga mat with great designs, and one can feel both stylish and comfortable at the same time in Silou sportswear. Their shorts will surely take your confidence to the next level in the summers.

Tala

Tala is created by a 23-year-old influencer and fitness entrepreneur Grace Beverley. Her mantra is “Slow fashion, sustainable style.” Tala designs and creates workout leggings that offer a perfect and comfortable fit. Moreover, the clothing is made from recycled material from factory leftovers, thus reducing waste and promoting sustainability. Trying Tala’s summer sportswear will provide you the comfort and ease of movement for your workout and other activities.

Reformation

Reformation is another exciting startup that has recently ventured into the sustainable sportswear range. Its sportswear clothing is made with recycled plastic bottles, thus focusing on saving the environment. Their designs are simple, trendy, and stylish, including round and square neck crops paired with high-rise leggings – an excellent solution in summers for sustainable workout gear.

This brings us to the end of our article on the best women’s sportswear for summer. Although it can get quite hot in the summer, it shouldn’t stop you from getting some exercise into your busy routine, and having the best and most comfortable sportswear is the way to go if you want to stay on your feet without feeling too sweaty.









