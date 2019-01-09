If You Love Law & Order, Then This Is The Job For You

Have you ever watched a detective agency show on television and thought “I can do that?” If you have, you are probably not alone. But, do you know what it really takes to be a private detective? Most fictional shows make it look very glamorous and full of danger at every turn. The truth, however, is less Magnum PI and more hard work, long hours and endless paper trails. It takes a certain type of person with the right skills and experience to undertake this valuable role and to make a positive difference to the lives of people who hire private detective agencies.

Personal Skills Needed In A Private Detective Agency

One of the most important personal skills you need if you are considering working for a private detective agency is patience. Whether you are looking for a missing person or investigating insurance fraud, the answer is not going to come to you in a flash. Alongside patience, you will also need determination. Both of these are essential when faced with collecting and analysing information. Above average observational skills are a definite benefit in ensuring you don’t miss anything important. Often the thing that seems the most insignificant at first will give you the lead you need to close your case.



Individuals working with or for a detective agency spend a great deal of time working alone. The ability to work independently and to make decisions is therefore also very important. One often-overlooked skill in the computer age is the ability to communicate clearly orally. You will need to be able to present findings to courts, clients and even colleagues clearly and impartially, no matter what the focus of the case.

While impartiality and an ability to distance yourself from the work is important, you also need to be able to show empathy, particularly towards clients who may be in distress. Detective agencies cover a wide range of cases, and each client will expect their case to take precedence, you need to be able to give your client your best, whether you are working on just one case or handling a larger caseload.

Do You Have The Right Experience For A Private Investigations Agency?

Individuals who work as private detectives come from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines. However, having experience in the armed forces, private security or police force can be a great benefit. Whether you come from one of these backgrounds or not, you will need to have a good understanding of the law, particularly in relation to privacy, data protection and surveillance. Before you can begin working for a private investigations agency, you will also need to gain a relevant qualification from a criminal investigation training program. An approved training course ensures that you are up to date with current laws and regulations and that you understand exactly what is and isn’t allowed in the course of an investigation.

