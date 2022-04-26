Baddie Aesthetic – What It is and How to Get the Look

There are a few big looks that have been sweeping fashionTok and Instragam for a while now, and one’s the baddie. While the term was coined on Instagram, there is no shortage of TikTok tutorials and YouTube videos that can help turn you into a Bad B – shortened down to baddie; there is no swearing required.

One of the trending sounds on TikTok right now is “I’m sorry, not everybody fits in the bad b**** genre – it’s a genre, not everybody fits on the roster” – but fear not, your inner baddie isn’t hard to get to.

What is a Baddie Anyway?

The word baddie used to be used to describe the villain in a movie – but times have changed, and so has the meaning of the word. A baddie is usually a girl who is always showing up put together, crisp, clean and amazing.

There is no off day for a baddie because it is a lifestyle, mindset and a must.

Baddies are on-trend or creating them, typically have flawless hair and makeup, and ooze cool.

Notable Instagram Baddies:

Anna Nystrom

Lydia Barakat

Janice Joostema

Cardi B

Kylie Jenner

A mix of styles that feature classy mixed with bad.

How Can You Get the Baddie Aesthetic?

Keeping in mind that being a baddie is a lifestyle and a mindset, it might be the only thing you ever want to be once you commit to it.

Brows

There are no overgrown brows in the baddie category; your brows will be slick, neat, and preened to perfection. A perfect, fully shaped and filled in brow is the order of the day. Get an eyebrow pencil and start practising.

Athleisure

You are busy, and you need clothing that can be busy with you. Arguably the most versatile style around right now is athleisure. A tracksuit bottom paired with a shirt and some white high-tops, an oversized tote and oversized sunnies, and you are good to go. Get some baddie outfit inspo and pick a few pieces to try out.

Wing it

A true baddie will never be seen without a wing liner that could slay their enemies. We all know how difficult it is to get both wings looking equal, so you are going to need all the tips you can find to get it right.

If in doubt, though, there are winged eyeliner stamps, tape and templates to help you perfect it. If you need inspiration for a master in eyeliner – check out Arianna Grande apply hers – it’s seconds long and super sharp.

Earrings

The bigger the hoop, the bigger the ho…pe for the future! A baddie will never be without some simple yet striking hoops. Large hoops are super easy to wear and work with both hair up and hair down looks.

If you want to turn up the baddie a little more, then opt for hoops that have a word in the middle of them.

They are hydrated

If you scroll Instagram looking for baddie inspiration, one thing that you will notice is that baddies are hydrated. Of course they are, because how can you have flawless skin, no dark circles under your eyes and get on with your day if you aren’t hydrated?

So what you are going to need is a travel mug with a reusable straw. This means you can sip water all day long – staying refreshed and hydrated without any effort at all.

Headphones

Wired headphones are coming back into fashion, but if you don’t have time for messy wires, then a good pair of earbuds are a must. Having your headphones means you can go about your day without being bothered by other people and listen to podcasts about astrology, self-development and true crime.

The one overarching thing about the baddies of Instagram and TikTok is that they are all about confidence and finding your own style. Long live the baddie.









