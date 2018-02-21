Here’s How To Properly Rock the Androgynous Look, Ladies

When it comes to women in the spotlight opting for something other than a short dress and heels, there is no lack of inspiration. The androgynous look has become more and more popular in recent years with an increase in the number of unisex stores and fashion lines. In terms of fashion, gender lines are becoming more and more blurred – and in a delightful way.

Gone are the days of women being forced into clothes that are not only uncomfortable but unflattering too. Women can be seen rocking the androgynous look on the streets, in the workplace, on the red carpet, the catwalk and on the big screen. Not only that, but androgynous hairstyles are due to have a serious comeback in 2018.

On Stage

The music industry is one of the most common places we see women step out of their comfort zone or even disregard societal norms. Being a musician these days demands a lot more than just a musical talent, but also an entire brandable image and stage presence too. Oftentimes, the best way about this is by making a mark visually.

Solange Knowles is one of our favorites at BAUCE and is known never to shy away from a trouser suit. By opting for wild patterns, bold colors, and classy cuts, Solange’s trouser suits are an inspiration to us all. By pairing them with heels, a classy white shirt, or a stunning handbag, Solange keeps it androgynous yet classy. Another woman who never lets us down is the model, musician, and actress Grace Jones. What’s fascinating about this role model, is the fact that Jones has been a pioneer in the way of fashion as early as the 70s – long before the likes of Lady Gaga started playing with androgynous looks. With her flat-top haircut, her blazers with shoulder pads and her tailored trousers, Grace Jones did more for women’s fashion than she gets credit for. Katy Perry has also made a name for herself as a bit of a gender-bending boss. Her hairstyles alone have sparked the imaginations of women worldwide: simply get your hands on some black hair dye and don’t be shy with the scissors.

Behind the Camera

The cinema industry has also seen many a woman pave the path for slightly less feminine fashion. Tilda Swinton comes immediately to mind with her cropped haircut, her blazers, her plain Ts and her crisp clean shirts. Swinton is not only a fan of the simple androgynous look on screen but offscreen too. Another up and coming actress who everyone is expecting big things from is Willow Smith, who has been spotted in the past rocking quite the sporty look or two.

On the Catwalk

The androgynous look can, of course, be well matched to people of all figures, but no one does it quite as well as the models do. Perhaps this is largely due to the fact that the oftentimes skinny and shapeless figures lend themselves well to just about anything. Cara Delevingne is a well-known fan of the unisex appearance and has been known to wear the occasional dress suit, usually coupled with a very feminine bra or lace bodice underneath. One of our favorite BAUCE ladies Tyra Banks, has long been supporting fashion with diversity and versatility. In doing so, she is also no stranger to a striking suit and tie.