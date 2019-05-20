Real Bosses Give Back: Affordable Ways to Strengthen Your Community

“To whom much is given, much is required.” As you elevate throughout life it’s important not to lose sight of where you came from and who helped you get there. Your success, whether directly or indirectly comes from the very community you grew up in. From your friends and family to your teachers and religious leaders, everyone has had a hand in providing the foundation from which you built. Giving back, therefore, is a valuable way to show just how appreciative you are.

Whether you’re a small business owner, company exec, or entry-level employee, there are ways that you can express your appreciation for your community. Giving back, be it with time or money, not only helps those that helped you but extends to supporting others in communities that are in need. As every little bit helps, your budget doesn’t have to stop you from enriching the lives of others.

If you’re ready to level-up like a boss, consider these affordable ways to strengthen your community.

Use Your Skills to Help the Unemployed

Though unemployment rates have declined over the past few years there are still millions of people without gainful employment. Many of them are right in your own community. You can support others in their quest to start a career. Talk with a local library or community center about holding classes or information sessions for those seeking employment within your industry. Holding these meetings in a general facility provides locals with easy access to information that can help them succeed in life.

Adopt a Pet

People aren’t the only ones in the community that need a helping hand, animals across the country are also in need. Many animals are abused, mistreated, and abandoned. If you’d like to support agencies like Pet Concious who work hard to protect and provide safe, stable homes for sheltered animals, then consider adopting a pet. If adoption isn’t for you, there’s also an option to become a sponsor or donor and donate to the cause.

Volunteer at a School

Children are the future and need all the support they can get in becoming successful in today’s society. You can donate your time to local schools and be a part of enhancing student education. You can volunteer to read to grade-school children, offer to make baked goods or help with an upcoming fundraiser, or join the PTO or PTA and work with teachers and parents to find solutions to providing high-quality education to the children in the community. If you really enjoy investing in the future of children, perhaps you could search for opportunities to work with children through organizations that educate and/or support at-risk, low-income, and other types of youth.

Assist the Elderly

You can’t bring up the word community without talking about the elderly. They are the very foundation that helped to create the communities you live and work in. As they age, however, they are often unable to provide or care for themselves. Many seniors end up in nursing homes away from their normal lives and loved ones. You can do your part to shape the community by being there for the elderly. Volunteer some of your time to go and keep them company. You can take a walk and listen to their stories, play games, read, and even help them with using technology.

Donate Items

People are always in need and there are lots of programs and agencies out there fighting the good fight to assist. You too can be a resource for those in need by simply donating items. You can send your old clothes and shoes to a local church or salvation army. You can donate your outdated technology to schools and libraries. You can donate canned and boxed goods during the holidays for baskets to low-income families. The list goes on.

No matter where you are in life, there’s always someone, somewhere that’s dealing with worse circumstances. As a member (or business) within the community, it is your responsibility to do what you can to give back. Donating your time, money, and resources help to build up individuals and strengthen communities. Hopefully, this list has given you a few ideas on how you can be a real boss and give back.