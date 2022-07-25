Abuse in Nursing Homes and Where to Find Justice

No one deserves to be abused, regardless of age or infirmity. Unfortunately, nursing home abuse is a reality in the United States. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, as many as 5 million elders are abused each year.

If you believe your loved one is a victim of nursing home abuse, it is important to take action. An experienced nursing home abuse lawyer can help you hold the abusers accountable and get your loved one the compensation they deserve.

Signs of Abuse

There are many signs of nursing home abuse. If you notice any of the following, it is important to speak to a lawyer right away:

-Bruises, cuts, or broken bones

Physical abuse in nursing homes is not always easy to spot. If you notice your loved one has unexplained bruises, cuts, or abuse can leave behind undeniable evidence. If you notice your loved one has unexplained injuries, it is important to investigate.

-Unexplained weight loss

Rapid weight loss can be a sign of neglect. If a nursing home resident is not being properly fed, they will lose weight quickly.

-Dehydration or malnutrition

Similar to weight loss, dehydration and malnutrition are often caused by neglect. If a nursing home resident is not being given enough to eat or drink, they will suffer from these serious health problems.

-Changes in mood or behavior

If your loved one seems more withdrawn or agitated than usual, it could be a sign of abuse. Changes in mood or behavior can be a sign that something is wrong.

-Dirty clothes or bedding

If a nursing home resident is not being properly cared for, their clothes and bedding will become dirty. This is a sign of neglect and can lead to serious health problems.

-Sudden changes in financial activity

If you notice your loved one’s bank account has been emptied or they have been making strange financial transactions, it could be a sign of financial abuse.

-Bed sores

Bed sores are a sign of neglect. If a nursing home resident is not being turned or moved frequently, they will develop bed sores.

-Withdrawal from social activities

If your loved one suddenly stops participating in social activities, it could be a sign they are being abused.

-Anxiety or depression

When someone is being abused, they often experience anxiety and depression. If your loved one is suddenly exhibiting these symptoms, it could be a sign of abuse.

-Fearfulness around certain staff members

If your loved one is afraid of certain staff members, it could be a sign they are being abused. It’s highly advised to keep your loved one away from any staff members they’re afraid of and immediately seek help.

If you notice any of these signs, it is important to speak to a lawyer right away. An experienced nursing home abuse lawyer can help you investigate the abuse and get your loved one the compensation they deserve.

Nursing home abuse can take many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual, and financial. If you suspect your loved one is being abused, it is important to act quickly. An experienced nursing home abuse lawyer can help you get justice for your loved one.

Where to Find Help

If you believe your loved one is a victim of nursing home abuse, there are many resources available to help you. The first step is to contact an experienced nursing home abuse lawyer. A lawyer can help you investigate the abuse and hold the abusers accountable.

Nursing home abuse is a serious problem in the United States. If you believe your loved one is a victim of abuse, it is important to take action. An experienced nursing home abuse lawyer can help you get justice for your loved one.

How to Find a Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer

If you believe your loved one is a victim of nursing home abuse, the first step is to find an experienced nursing home abuse lawyer. There are many ways to find a lawyer, including online directories and referrals from friends or family. Once you have found a few potential lawyers, you should schedule consultations to meet with them and discuss your case.

During your consultation, you should ask the lawyer about their experience with nursing home abuse cases. You should also ask about their fees and whether they offer a free consultation. After meeting with a few different lawyers, you should choose the one you feel most comfortable with to represent you.

How a Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer Can Help

If you believe your loved one has been the victim of nursing home abuse, an experienced lawyer can help. A lawyer can investigate the abuse and gather evidence to support your claim. They can also help you file a lawsuit against the abuser and the nursing home.

You should not have to worry about your loved one being abused in a nursing home. If you suspect abuse, contact an experienced nursing home abuse lawyer today.