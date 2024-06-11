If you’re thinking about renting out your spare room, creating a comfortable, cozy, and homely space can make all the difference, especially if you’re looking to attract long-term roommates. Putting effort into making your room more inviting will lead to happier roommates and potentially even higher rental income.

Here’s how you can transform your spare room into a welcoming haven that your roommates will love.

Why Make Your Spare Room Comfortable?

It’s so important to invest time and effort into making your spare room comfortable. Here’s why:

Easier to attract reliable roommates – A well-decorated and comfortable room is likely to attract more interest from potential roommates. Reliable roommates often seek out spaces where they can feel at home and relaxed.

A well-decorated and comfortable room is likely to attract more interest from potential roommates. Reliable roommates often seek out spaces where they can feel at home and relaxed. Increased rental income – A cozy and well-furnished room might justify a higher rental price. Roommates may be willing to pay more for a comfortable and convenient space.

A cozy and well-furnished room might justify a higher rental price. Roommates may be willing to pay more for a comfortable and convenient space. Gets you positive reviews and referrals – Happy roommates are much more likely to leave positive reviews and refer you to friends or family.

Happy roommates are much more likely to leave positive reviews and refer you to friends or family. Long-term satisfaction – Comfortable living spaces contribute to roommate satisfaction. If they feel at home, they’re more likely to stay longer, which means you don’t have to go through the hassle of constantly looking for new roommates.

Top Tips For Making Your Spare Room Comfortable

1. Start with a Fresh Coat of Paint

The color of your spare room can have a huge impact on how welcoming it feels. Go for neutral, calming colors like soft blues, warm grays, or creamy whites to create a soothing atmosphere and appeal to a wide range of tastes. A fresh coat of paint will also make the room look clean and new.

2. Choose Comfortable and Stylish Furniture

It’s important to invest in good-quality, comfortable furniture. A sturdy bed with a high-quality mattress, soft pillows, and cozy bedding can make a big difference to your roommate’s comfort. You could even include a bedside table! If space allows, add a small desk and chair, which will give your new housemate a place to work or study, attracting even more roommates.

3. Add Personal Touches

Incorporating personal touches will make the room feel more homely. Artwork, framed photos, or even decorative cushions can add personality to the space. However, avoid overly personal items such as photos of your family, as this might make roommates feel like they are intruding on someone else’s home.

4. Ensure Good Storage

Storage options will help roommates feel comfortable and organized. Provide a wardrobe, closet space, a chest of drawers, and some shelving units. Consider under-bed storage for additional space-saving solutions, especially if you have a small room. Roommates will appreciate having enough room to store their belongings without cluttering the living area.

5. Create a Relaxing Atmosphere

Lighting plays a crucial role in creating a cozy atmosphere. Use a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting. Why not install dimmable lights to allow roommates to adjust the brightness according to their mood? Adding fairy lights can also enhance the room’s ambiance, making it feel more inviting.

6. Provide Amenities

Think about the essentials that might make someone’s stay more comfortable. Make fresh linens, towels, and basic toiletries readily available. You could even consider adding a mini-fridge, microwave, or coffee maker if the room is large enough. These small conveniences will make a huge difference in your roommate’s daily life.

7. Keep the Room Clean

A clean room is a comfortable room. Make sure you’ve thoroughly cleaned the space before a new roommate moves in. Regular cleaning and maintenance will keep the room in top condition. Provide cleaning supplies and encourage your roommate to keep the space tidy.

8. Temperature Control

A comfortable room temperature is vital for a good night’s sleep and overall comfort. If you don’t have central heating and cooling, provide a space heater, fan, or air conditioner.

9. Consider Noise Levels

Noise can be a huge factor in a roommate’s comfort. If you live in a busy or noisy area, consider soundproofing the room or adding heavy blackout curtains to block out sounds. You could also provide earplugs or a white noise machine to help roommates sleep better and feel more at ease.

10. Add Greenery

Plants can significantly improve the feel of a room. Choose low-maintenance plants such as succulents, snake plants, or pothos, which can thrive in various light conditions and require minimal care.

11. Personalized Welcome

A personalized welcome note or a small welcome basket with snacks, toiletries, or important information can go a long way in making roommates feel at home. It shows that you care about their comfort and will go the extra mile to make them comfortable.

Why Go the Extra Mile?

Putting in the extra effort to make your spare room comfortable isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s about creating an environment where roommates can feel at home, relax after a long day, and enjoy their stay. Happy roommates are more likely to take care of the property, pay their rent on time, and stay longer, which contributes to a smooth and profitable rental experience.

Moreover, a well-prepared room reflects positively on you as a landlord. It demonstrates your commitment to providing the best living experience possible, which can enhance your reputation and lead to more inquiries in the future.

SpareRoom offers the perfect place to find roommates who appreciate your efforts. You can use their listings to note down everything that makes your spare room unique and comfortable, helping you attract reliable, long-term roommates.

Conclusion

Transforming your spare room into a comfortable and inviting space doesn’t have to be daunting. By focusing on aspects like furniture, lighting, cleanliness, and personal touches, you can design a room that roommates will love to call home. The effort you put into making your room cozy will pay off in the form of satisfied roommates, better reviews, and potentially even higher rental income. So, take the time to turn your spare room into a haven for your roommates – it’s an investment worth making.