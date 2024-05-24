Some people choose entrepreneurship because they get to control their workload and manage their mental health. As your business grows and you begin to house a team, remember their well-being and be actionable about it. Create the type of workplace you would have wanted to experience as an employee.

Why Put the Spotlight on Mental Health at Work?

The workplace is a high-pressure environment as it develops and provides products and services. About 77% of workers experience stress at their jobs. Some people cite burnout, emotional exhaustion and other negative impacts. Driving your employees to the edge may erase their motivation to work and even lead to resignations.

Stress will always be present in almost every workspace. However, entrepreneurs can ease its impact on their employees in several ways. Be vigilant in monitoring the well-being of your workers and extend support as much as possible.

How to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace

Highlighting mental well-being in the workplace requires intentional actions and mindfulness. It’s also ideal to be receptive to your workers’ suggestions on how to prioritize mental health.

1. Foster Mental Health Awareness

To prioritize mental health in the workplace, employees should be aware of this aspect of their well-being. Some people are quick to dismiss stress and how it impacts people. Sit down with your team members and have a conversation about one’s emotional and social well-being.

Answer questions and grow together as a team. As a leader and authority figure, try to showcase vulnerability. Setting an example of how it’s okay to be open about your thoughts and feelings empowers staff to do the same in the future.

2. Respect People’s Limits

It’s not easy to set boundaries. When your employees express disdain for an element in the workplace, respect those limits. See what you can adjust to accommodate or ease their feelings regarding the component.

For instance, your employees feel uncomfortable with a certain project because the theme triggers them. Consider delegating them to a different task instead. This move will give them peace of mind while maintaining productivity.

3. Improve Task Management

Work tasks require plenty of mental clarity to complete. Conditions like depression can make time management challenging for your workers. To combat this, encourage setting deadlines and putting essentials first in line.

Knowing which duties are more urgent helps employees deliver the most important part of their workload. You can also ask other team members to lend a hand on a project if they can to ease the burden on one team member.

4. Encourage Team-Building Events

A team should be able to trust each other and lean on one another for peace of mind. Bring your members closer by having team-building events. For instance, organize parties where people can mingle. These efforts can improve social wellness.

Team-building activities can also boost collaboration and increase familiarity with one another. For example, hold friendly competitions in the office. Heading out to arcade games and escape rooms can also be quite fun.

5. Schedule in Breaks

Some employees struggle to put their work down. A break is important to achieve a mental reset and tackle the task with a fresh perspective. Encourage workers to set some intervals between tasks. You can also have mandatory intermissions to ensure they get a quick rest.

Promote taking leaves as well. A vacation can boost positive emotions and ease cognitive fatigue. Allow your employees to recover from the stresses of work, spend time with their loved ones and catch up on sleep.

6. Offer Flexible Work Arrangements

Entrepreneurs are well aware that life can get busy and that everyone’s energy levels differ. Rather than sticking to a cutthroat schedule, consider introducing flexible working arrangements.

Allow employees to choose their working hours, timing them during their most productive phases of the day. Instill a good working communication system with staff. This extra step can avoid miscommunication and ensure that the necessary work is completed at the end of the day.

7. Show Kindness in Words

There are days in the workplace when disagreements and constructive criticism are hard to avoid. While this information is necessary to air out, practice showing kindness in words. Being insulting can only fuel negativity.

If you have an issue with one team member, bring them to the side and address them. Focus on being objective and gauge their feelings. Understanding and helping them work through their emotions about an issue can go a long way.

8. Offer Mental Health Resources

Mental health support is few and far between in workplaces. In 2022, only 53% of workers thought their employer provided sufficient resources and benefits. As a business owner, prioritize mental health in the workplace by providing services.

For example, hold seminars on practices to preserve mental well-being. You can also connect your team with counselors to discuss their problems. Reassure that the information shared is confidential between them and the specialist.

9. Organize Check-Ins

Consistency is key in mental health management. Entrepreneurs can schedule one-on-one check-ins with their team members. Ask them how they’re doing. Talk about their experience in the office and how you can improve it.

Some employees may initially hesitate to be honest out of shyness or fear of being understood. Focus on creating a light ambiance where they can feel comfortable sharing. Once they open up, be delicate and sincere when talking with them.

Put Mental Health First

Every business owner should strive to prioritize mental health in the workplace. Review each aspect and see what you can do to improve the employee experience. Listen to staff as well to make the space as accommodating as possible.