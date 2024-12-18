Eating food is primarily meant to energize your body and help you function throughout the day. It is often a joyful experience as it means getting something you have been craving or filling the hunger that you’ve been feeling. Unfortunately, some people grow tired of their meals. Here’s why and how to beat food boredom.

The Convenience of Eating the Same Food

Eating the same food has its perks, like simple preparation. You save time since you know the recipe like the back of your hand. Plus, the ingredients are already in your kitchen from making it the past week.

Parents, workers, and other busy people would also appreciate indulging in the same meal, as it minimizes energy spent thinking about what to eat or cooking it. Registered dietitian Stephanie Middleberg, MS, RD, CDN, believes the routine provides a sense of control during unpredictable and chaotic periods.

Is Feeling Bored When You Eat Normal?

Feeling bored when you eat is quite a common reaction. Some people experience food boredom during the second day of leftovers, while others may take numerous days before calling it quits. Either way, growing tired of eating the same food is inevitable.

Does this mean you should have a different meal every day? While it could help, a busy schedule leaves little time and energy to whip something new daily. However, you shouldn’t simply stomach eating the same things either. There are other ways to spice up your food to keep eating similar meals and feeling satisfied.

How to Overcome Food Boredom

Cooking and eating should bring happiness and excitement. It’s easy to fall into that lull when each day seems to repeat itself, but here’s how to overcome food boredom.

1. Look Out for a New Recipe

As great as your BLT sandwich recipe is, don’t be afraid to venture outside your comfort zone to explore new recipes. Make the perfect beef and mushroom burger or try a new chicken salad sandwich to change things up.

You can also alter your existing BLT sandwich. Experiment with toasting the buns in garlic butter for a more savory flavor. Add egg and melted cheese to give it a little wow factor.

2. Try New Dressings and Dips

Salad is one of the easiest foods to prepare and eat during a busy week. If you plan to eat it throughout the day, alternate dressings. Skip the sweet vinaigrette for one day and use a blue cheese sauce instead.

Apply the same logic when making a cheese board or nacho chip platter. There are many gorgeous dips to sample, from spinach artichoke to feta cheese and pesto.

3. Theme Out Your Days

Follow a theme when cooking to give yourself a little food challenge. A 2021 survey found that 50% of Americans planned to participate in Meatless Monday the following year. Look for new plant-based options and meat alternatives to surprise your taste buds.

You can also challenge yourself to curate a meal of only one particular color. Imagine a plate full of celery sticks and cucumbers with ranch dip. Follow it up with green apples and kiwis for dessert, with caramel dip optional.

4. Buy a New Grocery Ingredient

Every adult loves to build their own grocery list. However, indulge yourself in buying one new ingredient that you typically overlook. Instead of buying the usual spaghetti, try ravioli, rigatoni or lasagna.

Look for a new recipe and try cooking it on a Friday or Saturday night while drinking a bottle of wine. If all goes well, you’ve found a meal to include in your regular rotations in the future.

5. Prep Different Meals

Cooking one new meal for each day of the week will use too many resources. However, there are some benefits to making different types of food. Pick out two recipes for your meal prepping on the weekend.

Once you have two pots of different food, you can portion them out and put them in the fridge. Eat one for Monday and the other for Tuesday. Keep alternating until the last container.

6. Use Your Kitchen Gadgets

Let go of your usual pots and pans when preparing your meals. There’s a large selection of kitchen gadgets out there that can create a new cooking and dining experience. From ovens to microwaves, the world is your oyster.

Air fryers are a delightful addition to any household kitchen. The market is expected to sell up to 113.60 million pieces by 2029, and the recipes are simply piling up online.

7. Dine at a Local Restaurant

Have a change of scenery by dining at a local restaurant. You’d be supporting the up-and-coming chefs in your community while introducing yourself to a whole new menu. Ditch the usual burger and fries and try a Philly cheesesteak and poutine. You can also go out of your comfort zone by trying a new cuisine, like Japanese or Mexican food.

8. Get Meal Recommendations

Invite some family and friends when things loosen up at work and home. You can suggest a potluck so people will bring you new food inspiration. Directly ask them for recipes and other meal recommendations as well. You can even promise to bring them a plate when you get around to cooking their signature dish.

Look Forward to Your Meals Again

Instead of letting yourself grow tired of eating the same food, switch things up in the kitchen. Overcoming food boredom makes breakfasts, lunches, and dinners feel fulfilling again. Happy cooking!