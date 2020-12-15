Cosmetic surgery gets a bad rap, and non-surgical procedures are often lumped in with the rest of them. But cosmetic procedures can drastically improve the quality of life for recipients.

“Plastic surgery can be the perfect solution to the problems of aging – weight gain, sagging, and loss of volume. It can also be the answer for something that was never quite right,” says Zennplasticsurgery.com. “Whatever your reasons for considering plastic surgery it is important to choose the best surgeon to accompany you on your journey.”

It’s super important to choose a surgeon who has experience with your chosen procedure or problem area. An experienced surgeon has seen a LOT of faces and body types. They will know what will and won’t work on your figure.

But it’s also important to do your own research. If you are looking into a non-surgical cosmetic procedure, know that less invasive does not mean less dramatic. The results can completely change your face or body—AND your self-confidence.

You should know what you’re getting into!

Here are 8 things you didn’t know about non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a really simple procedure with a very scary name. Microneedling is a skin care treatment which involves the insertion of very tiny needles (microneedles) into the skin. These microtears in the skin supposedly stimulate the production of collagen.

Collagen is instrumental in the appearance of youthful, dewy, elastic skin. Microneedling has also been said to improve the texture of skin and reduce the appearance of large pores.

The best thing about microneedling is that the results become more apparent over time. The healing process in the skin is an ongoing process afterall, so it makes sense that you would see results slowly. Some people might not like the lack of instantaneous results, but fans of the procedure say that the results are dramatic.

There are a ton of at home microneedling kits, but we do NOT recommend them. The nature of the procedure means that the risk of infection is high. There is no way to insert dozens of tiny needles beneath the surface of the skin without risking infection.

Therefore, this is a treatment I suggest you only pursue under the supervision of a doctor or esthetician.

It Can Be as Quick as an Afternoon

Some non-surgical cosmetic procedures are so minimally invasive that you can get the procedure done and return to work the same afternoon!

Most procedures, however, entail some healing time. There is usually at least bruising for most procedures and often swelling.

That said, recipients of non-surgical procedures report that there are very minimal levels of pain to contend with after the procedure.

Kybella

Kybella is a non-surgical alternative to liposuction. Kybella works by dissolving the fat cells beneath the jaw. It is aimed at reducing or eliminating the dreaded “double chin.”

Kybella has faced some controversy in recent years for allegedly not living up to the hype promised by manufacturers. But people see surgical-level results from Kybella, with the benefit of the short recovery times associated with non-invasive procedures.

There is some swelling and bruising post-procedure, but Kybella is less risky than liposuction. Some doctors say that the skin retraction after the procedure is better than that which presents after liposuction.

Cosmetic Procedures are for Insecure Women

I’m sure you’ve heard this one before. Getting plastic surgery immediately writes you off as an insecure, vain airhead. But EVERYONE—men and women—can benefit from cosmetic procedures.

When performed correctly by a qualified cosmetic surgeon, you can expect cosmetic procedures to enhance the beauty that already exists in your features and body. If you are not satisfied with the way you look to the point that it is upsetting you, plastic surgery will not be an instant panacea for your woes.

It takes great courage to buck societal expectations and take initiative to do something that benefits only YOU. That is the definition of self-care.

Lip Augmentation

Lip augmentation is one of the most common non-surgical cosmetic procedures in the world. While non-surgical lip treatments are not permanent, they are pretty affordable, so returning to your doctor for touch ups is no biggie.

Lip augmentation, or “lip fillers”, dissolve over time like most other fillers.

There is a risk of skin stretching permanently when you use fillers and then decide not to re-fill them. Sometimes the filler type is more prone to this issue, but as long as you stay away from SUPER dramatic transformations the skin holding the filler should return to normal.

Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty

Another non-surgical procedure that can make a world of difference is non-surgical rhinoplasty. These procedures are fillers, and they are temporary and dissolve over time.

Even though they are not permanent, they can pack a huge punch in the fight to reshape your entire face. These fillers add more surface area to your nose’s ridge to give the illusion of more even bone structure.

It might seem counterintuitive to add MORE surface area to a nose when someone is opting for a nose job. However the visual of a more even nose ridge makes everything else look smaller and more proportional.

Fillers

You can get “fillers” to give the appearance of youthful plumpness in a given area. Usually women opt for cheek fillers for more pronounced, higher cheekbones.

You can also get fillers on other places of your body. Some women get fillers in their hips or even their butt! These changes can dramatically alter your silhouette.

Small Procedures When You’re Young Improve Result Longevity

There is a common misconception that only older women should opt for plastic surgery. Otherwise, you are vain and insecure and you are going to develop an addiction to cosmetic surgery. Yawn. This narrative has been played to death!

The truth is that if you start with smaller, less invasive procedures early on in your life, you can improve the longevity of your youthful features and mitigate the need for bigger surgery later on in life.















