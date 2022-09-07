7 Surprising Things About Plastic Surgery You Should Know

We all have preconceptions about plastic surgery, and one of the most prevalent is that people only have it done to improve their appearance. However, plastic surgery is an important and nuanced field within the medical sciences, one that can provide a great deal of value to many people. That is why if you are considering plastic surgery, make sure to educate yourself on the following 5 surprising things before going under the knife.

Plastic Surgery Isn’t Always About Looks

It’s easy to assume that everyone who gets plastic surgery is doing so purely for aesthetic reasons. However, that isn’t always the case. Sometimes, people opt for plastic surgery for functional purposes. For example, someone might get a nose job in order to improve their breathing or fix a deviated septum. Others might get breast implants in order to correct for asymmetry or to achieve a more natural look after a mastectomy. In short, plastic surgery isn’t always about looks – sometimes, it’s about improving quality of life.

Indeed, plastic surgery can be a life-changing experience for those who are living with disfigurements. Whether it’s a birth defect, an injury, or the aftermath of cancer treatment, plastic surgery can help patients achieve a more normal appearance. In some cases, it can even help with functional issues such as difficulty eating or speaking, such as when it is used to repair cleft pallets in children. Remember, for many people, plastic surgery can help improve self-esteem and quality of life.

Plastic Surgery Can Be Done On Any Age Group

Whether you are young or old, you can be a candidate for plastic surgery. Contrary to popular belief, the elderly are not the only ones who undergo these procedures. In fact, people of all ages elect to have cosmetic work done for a variety of reasons. Whether it is to look younger or simply to feel better about themselves, plastic surgery can be done on anyone who is a suitable candidate.

There Are Many Different Types of Plastic Surgery

There are many different types of plastic surgery procedures, ranging from simple cosmetic enhancements to more complex reconstructive surgeries. The most common procedures include breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery. However, plastic surgeons can also perform facelifts, tummy tucks, and buttock lifts, among other procedures.

Indeed, a new trend in the field is that facial surgery is the most popular type in the United States. In 2022, with an estimated that there will be more than 1.6 million facial surgeries predicted to be performed this year. The most common procedures include facelifts, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery. These procedures can help to improve the appearance of the face and make someone look younger.

Plastic Surgery is Not Just for Women

While the vast majority of plastic surgery patients are women, an increasing number of men are also opting to have work done. In fact, it is estimated that the number of men undergoing cosmetic procedures has increased by more than 125% over the past decade. The most popular

There Are Risks Associated With Plastic Surgery

Although the majority of patients go through surgery without any complications, there are a number of risks associated with plastic surgery, as with any type of surgery. These risks include infection, bleeding, reactions to anesthesia, and blood clots. In rare cases, more serious complications can occur, such as stroke or heart attack. It is important to discuss these risks with your surgeon before having any procedure done. Additionally, make sure to choose a reputable and qualified surgeon to minimize the chances of any complications occurring.

Plastic Surgery Recovery Times Vary

Recovery times for plastic surgery vary depending on the individual and the procedure. For example, recovery from a simple cosmetic procedure like Botox injections may only take a few days, while recovery from a more complex surgery like a facelift can take several weeks.

While mommy makeover recovery time is likely to take a little longer because they tend to combine a selection of procedures from a list that includes a tummy tuck, breast lift, breast augmentation, liposuction, or a Brazilian butt lift.

Also, an individual’s general health, as well as how they subjectively experience pain will affect how long recovery takes. Although, no matter what procedure or how strong and healthy you are, it is important to follow your surgeon’s instructions carefully during the recovery period to ensure proper healing. Your surgeon will likely prescribe antibiotics and pain medication to help you through this time. You will also need to keep your wound clean and dry and change your dressing regularly.

After the first few days, you should be able to move around a bit more, but it is still important to take things slowly. Avoid any strenuous activity or lifting heavy objects for at least four weeks, as this could cause the incision to open up.

In most cases, people make a full recovery within six to eight weeks and can resume all normal activities. However, it is important to keep your follow-up appointments with your surgeon to make sure that everything is healing properly.

You Don’t Need To Be Wealthy To Get Plastic Surgery

This is the fact that many people find the most surprising about plastic surgery – that you don’t have to be rich to get it. In fact, there are a number of financing options available that can make plastic surgery more accessible to people of all income levels.

Of course, the cost of surgery will vary depending on the procedure you’re having done and the surgeon you choose. But there are a number of ways to save money, such as choosing a less expensive surgeon or having the surgery done in a less expensive location.

There are also a number of financing options available, such as medical credit cards or loans from surgery centers. If you do your research, you should be able to find a financing option that works for you.

In short, don’t let the cost of plastic surgery deter you from considering it. There are a number of ways to make it more affordable.