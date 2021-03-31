7 Fresh Wedding Dress Styles For Spring

With chilly temperatures slowly fading away, the spring season is the perfect time to bring your wedding plans to fruition. Spring weddings are casual with less of a black-tie feel and more guests wearing midi and mini-length dresses. Brides have the chance to wear fresh styles that go well with the new season.

There is no shortage of allover crochet lace wedding gowns that can look sophisticated, romantic, or boho this year for those who enjoy a serious dose of romance. On the other hand, the wide array of satin ball gowns that echo an Old Hollywood era sensibility will appeal to those dreaming of looking glam.

If you set a wedding date for this spring and have yet to find your dress, there are many wedding dress styles to choose from.

1. Detachable Sleeves

Detachable sleeves are a new fad in the bridal world. They are perfect for the unpredictable spring weather and add drama to your wedding day look. They’re made from sheer to floral fabrics and available in varying lengths, giving you two distinct looks for your big day. You can choose to wear the sleeves during the formal ceremony (an off-the-shoulder style) and remove the sleeves once the sun goes down and you’re ready to hit the dance floor.

Depending on the style you want to achieve, you can choose flowy off-the-shoulder sleeves that are flirty and elegant or something entirely different. These stunning sleeves will highlight your collarbone while allowing for comfortable movement as they gently rest on your shoulders and arms.

2. Cutouts

Completely open or covered with illusion lace, cutouts add a modern edge to your wedding gown and will help you make a statement. From keyhole necklines to sexy side and open-back cutouts, this attention-grabbing detail on your wedding dress will get the party started. Experts recommend covering cutouts with illusion lace for added visual interest.

3. 1920s Style

From flapper style with drop waists to a more sleek and fit, Art Deco-inspired beaded and sequins gowns, the 1920s wedding dress style is here and adds color to the 2021 spring weddings. Truly timeless, if you choose a 1920s-inspired wedding dress for your wedding, you will have your wedding guests toasting to the Jazz Age—a time when fashion meant all-things fringe, feathers, and flapper girls.

4. Shorter Dresses

Currently, many brides are going with a more casual take on wedding ceremonies. Of their favorites are wedding dresses with shorter hemlines—minis, midis, and ankle-lengths appropriate for the wedding ceremony.

Shorter wedding dresses are great for showing off your legs and shoes. They also make an excellent option for the reception or bridal shower and can be worn again later. Pair it with a veil, and they make an ideal option for a small wedding.

5. Unique Lace Styles

Lace is perhaps the most prominent mainstay in the bridal world. While it’s a classic, designers around the world are reimagining it in countless modern ways.

Whether you like an A-line, a slim fit, or a ball gown, lace is one of the greatest spring wedding dressstyles. What’s better, there is a fresh take on lace that’s far beyond basic to suit any style. There are laser-cut laces and graphic embroidery to statement motifs and three-dimensional options.

Consider choosing a nature-inspired wedding dress with floral lace to create an outdoorsy and effortless feel for your spring wedding. Bring this style into your veil for an even more significant impact. However, when you do, make sure it looks authentic and soft rather than overwhelming.

6. Bohemian

Spring is often associated with flowers and nature, which is why the boho style of the past is back, this time with an added polish. Think smocking, different sleeve styles, lots of textures like lace, empire waists, and overall ease that is equal parts Victoriana and fashion fairy nymph.

With designers interpreting this effortless, chic, at times prairie-inspired look differently, this wedding dress style is perfect for brides looking to tap into their inner romantic without dabbling in festival dressing. Additional details like figure-enhancing silhouettes, plunging necklines, and the power mesh lining will put every bride into that bombshell state of mind.

7. Capes

Capes make a perfect accessory for brides who like a little more drama and wish to make a statement. They are especially great for women who want to ditch the veil. Cape veils offer the same benefits as the traditional veil in terms of extra coverage, visual interest, and an optional train. However, unlike traditional veils, capes help kick your bridal style up a notch.

Depending on your preferences, you can go minimalist with a sheer cape or bring the drama on with a printed or beaded one.

Bridesmaid Dresses

Regardless of what your wedding style is—classic, glamorous, or bohemian—your choice of bridesmaid dress is a crucial element you should consider. Choosing the right bridesmaid dresses will perfectly tie all the details of your special day together—from the venue’s aesthetics to your ceremony attire.

For spring weddings, consider styles like high-slit sundresses, ruffled maxi dresses, or tiered floral dresses. You can even choose to mix different styles to create a boho vibe. For instance, let the bridesmaids mix prints, patterns, and fabrics that reflect their personality. However, set some boundaries on the color family so that it feels cohesive.

Explore the Latest Wedding Dresses

Wedding dress trends keep changing from year to year. Sometimes, they change multiple times in a single year. Experts recommend watching Bridal Fashion Week, reading wedding fashion publications, going window shopping, exploring online shopping portals, and following fashion celebrities and influencers to keep up with the latest wedding dress trend. This will help you make wise decisions about your wedding and make your big day truly memorable.



















